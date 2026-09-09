Ruby Rose Says Co-Star Noel Clarke ‘Preyed on a Woman’ on ‘SAS’ Set Amid His UK Sexual Assault Charges

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Ruby Rose alleged that her former co-star Noel Clarke “preyed on a woman” on the set of their movie, “SAS: Rise of the Black Swan,” hours after he was charged with several sexual offenses in London.

“Noel Clarke has been charged. Years ago he preyed on a woman who worked on our SAS film. I reported him. No one cared,” Rose wrote of the “Doctor Who” alum on Threads Wednesday. “I was told not to get involved. Nobody followed up. So many came forward, finally some justice.”

Representatives for Clarke did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Clarke was criminally charged in the United Kingdom Wednesday with six sexual-related offenses, including two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure for alleged incidents involving five women between 2007 and 2016.

Rose played a supporting role in the 2021 film, which starred Clarke as the leading role of Major Bisset. “SAS: Rise of the Black Swan” also starred Andy Serkis, Tom Hooper, Hannah John-Kamen and Sam Heughan.

The new charges come five years after The Guardian published a 2021 exposé on more than 20 women who accused Clarke of sexual misconduct, some of which allegedly occurred on the set of “Doctor Who.” Clarke, who denied all allegations made against him, later sued the publication for libel but lost the case in August 2025.

“I have never claimed to be perfect. But I am not the person described in these articles,” Clarke said in response to the outcome, per the BBC.

The exposé included 20 women who accused the British actor of groping, sexual misconduct and bullying.

Sky cancelled Clarke’s TV show “Bulletproof” following his misconduct allegations in 2021. Additionally, the BAFTAs suspended his membership and his honorary Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award in April 2021. The actor filed a defamation suit against the BAFTAs, which he has since dropped.

Clarke received the BAFTAs Rising Star Award in 2009. He has also starred in teen drama films “Kidulthood,” “Adulthood” and “Brotherhood.” He also played Mickey Smith in “Doctor Who” intermittently from 2005 to 2010.