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Ruby Rose Says Co-Star Noel Clarke ‘Preyed on a Woman’ on ‘SAS’ Set Amid His UK Sexual Assault Charges

“I reported him. No one cared,” the actress writes hours after the “Doctor Who” star was charged with sexual assault, voyeurism and exposure

Ruby Rose, Noel Clarke (Credit: Getty Images)
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Ruby Rose alleged that her former co-star Noel Clarke “preyed on a woman” on the set of their movie, “SAS: Rise of the Black Swan,” hours after he was charged with several sexual offenses in London.

“Noel Clarke has been charged. Years ago he preyed on a woman who worked on our SAS film. I reported him. No one cared,” Rose wrote of the “Doctor Who” alum on Threads Wednesday. “I was told not to get involved. Nobody followed up. So many came forward, finally some justice.”

Representatives for Clarke did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Clarke was criminally charged in the United Kingdom Wednesday with six sexual-related offenses, including two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure for alleged incidents involving five women between 2007 and 2016.

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Rose played a supporting role in the 2021 film, which starred Clarke as the leading role of Major Bisset. “SAS: Rise of the Black Swan” also starred Andy Serkis, Tom Hooper, Hannah John-Kamen and Sam Heughan.

View on Threads

The new charges come five years after The Guardian published a 2021 exposé on more than 20 women who accused Clarke of sexual misconduct, some of which allegedly occurred on the set of “Doctor Who.” Clarke, who denied all allegations made against him, later sued the publication for libel but lost the case in August 2025.

“I have never claimed to be perfect. But I am not the person described in these articles,” Clarke said in response to the outcome, per the BBC.

The exposé included 20 women who accused the British actor of groping, sexual misconduct and bullying.

Sky cancelled Clarke’s TV show “Bulletproof” following his misconduct allegations in 2021. Additionally, the BAFTAs suspended his membership and his honorary Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award in April 2021. The actor filed a defamation suit against the BAFTAs, which he has since dropped.

Clarke received the BAFTAs Rising Star Award in 2009. He has also starred in teen drama films “Kidulthood,” “Adulthood” and “Brotherhood.” He also played Mickey Smith in “Doctor Who” intermittently from 2005 to 2010.

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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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