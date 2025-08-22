‘Doctor Who’ Star Noel Clarke Loses Libel Case Against The Guardian

Noel Clarke lost his libel case against The Guardian on Friday, after a U.K. high court determined the publication’s coverage of his sexual misconduct allegations from more than 20 women were both substantially true and in the public interest.

“I have accepted some of Mr. Clarke’s evidence … but overall I find that he was not a credible or reliable witness,” Justice Steyn ruled. “While Mr. Clarke was willing to desist from making sexual allusions and advances and engaging in sexual talk with those who unequivocally spurned him, he clearly felt the onus was on such a person to object to his behaviour and he regarded anyone who was unwilling to acquiesce in his ‘sexual banter’ as haughty and hostile.”

“I have never claimed to be perfect. But I am not the person described in these articles,” Clarke said in response to the outcome, per the BBC.

The “Doctor Who” and “Kidulthood” actor initially sued Guardian News and Media over its 2021 and 2022 investigation into allegations that he used his celebrity status to engage in verbal abuse, bullying and sexual harassment. Clarke denied the reports, and insisted they were both false and an unlawful conspiracy against him.

“There has been much reference to an ‘anonymous email campaign’ making false allegations against Mr. Clarke,” Justice Steyn further noted. “If there was such a ‘campaign’ – and it seems BAFTA may have received some vitriolic anonymous emails – it was not something to which any of the witnesses were party.”

Meanwhile, The Guardian editor-in-chief Katharine Viner issued the following statement on Friday: “The judge ruled, in extremely clear language, that The Guardian’s reporting was substantially true, and our belief that the reporting was in the public interest was undoubtedly reasonable. This judgment is a deserved victory for those women who suffered because of the behaviour of Noel Clarke. Going to court is difficult and stressful, yet more than 20 women agreed to testify in the high court, refusing to be bullied or intimidated.”

“This is also a landmark judgment for Guardian journalism, and for investigative journalism in Britain. It was important to fight this case. This was a deeply researched investigation by some of the Guardian’s best reporters, who worked diligently and responsibly. The judgment is clear that our investigation was thorough and fair, a template for public interest journalism,” she continued. “I hope today will give encouragement to other women in similar situations who have been too fearful to raise their voices for fear of the consequences.”

In response to the original allegations, Sky cancelled Clarke’s TV show “Bulletproof” and BAFTA suspended his lifetime achievement award.