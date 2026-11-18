“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon offered an explanation Tuesday for why President Trump seems so unconcerned about America’s wave of tech outages, joking that First Lady Melania Trump’s phone “hasn’t worked for 15 years.”

While speaking this week with White House reporters, Trump shrugged off the outages that have affected Microsoft, the FAA, United Airlines, Apple and Chase Bank in recent days. When asked about the outages, Trump said “it’s life” and “things like that happen” when countries like America are “big and powerful” and “have all the money.”

“Trump was like, ‘I lost all my power after the midterms. Why shouldn’t everyone else?’” Fallon joked Tuesday, slamming the president’s “pretty casual” response to the outages. “Yep, Trump didn’t seem phased. He was like, ‘Outages happen all the time. Melania’s phone hasn’t worked for 15 years.’”

“That’s the odd thing about Trump, though,” Fallon added. “The calmer he is, the more panicked I get. Like, why is he not freaking out?”

The “Tonight Show” host went on to note that both the NSA and Apple experienced their own outages this week as well.

“Out of habit, they put the whole company in a bowl of rice. It didn’t work. It never works,” Fallon joked. “Yeah, the NSA and Apple down in one day. Right now, the only ones left spying on us are Alexa and China.”

The NBC comedian subsequently turned his attention to the companies that have experienced these recent outages. He specifically lampooned their handling of — and responses to — the issues.

“First, Microsoft Outlook said, ‘We would like to apologize for the recent outage. We’re back up and running.’ And the FAA said, ‘We would also like to apologize for the recent outage. We’re all systems go,’” Fallon recapped. “Then Spectrum said, ‘We’d also like to apologize. Nothing happened yet, but come on. You know something’s coming up.’ Then AT&T said, ‘Wait, we can pre-apologize for outages? In that case, pre-sorry, pre-sorry, pre-sorry.’”

“Google said, ‘Everything’s running smoothly, but while we have you, you owe us $2.99 for reasons neither of us fully understand,’” he concluded. “Finally, Nvidia said, ‘We could use an outage right about now.’”