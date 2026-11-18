President Trump is set to meet on Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and has noted he might meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as well. So, on Tuesday night, Seth Meyers had some guesses as to who else is on Trump’s list.
To kick off his monologue, the NBC host went straight into the president’s planned meetings, joking that “I also need to do employee evaluations this week.” Meyers then got a bit hung up on Trump telling reporters that he might use some time during his trip to Asia to meet with Kim Jong Un too.
“Wait, so you’re going to meet with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, and you might also meet with Kim Jong Un? That everybody? ‘We may also see if Thanos is around,’” Meyers joked, putting on his Trump impression.
“‘Maybe the Joker. He likes me very much. The Joker, mean to everybody else, nice to me.’”
Elsewhere in his monologue, Meyers dragged Trump’s transportation secretary Sean Duffy, for refusing to apologize for last week’s nationwide ground stop. Instead, Duffy blamed former president Biden, saying “I can’t apologize for what was passed off to us.”
“That was two years ago,” Meyers retorted. “What have you been doing? When you buy a fixer upper, you’re supposed to fix it up!”
That said, Meyers did have some ire for Democrats in his monologue too. The late night host noted that Chris Van Hollen is challenging Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader, prompting a shocked response.
“Oh come on! Do you know what Chuck Schumer has done for Democrats?” Meyers said, offering a long pause. “That wasn’t rhetorical. I’m really asking.”