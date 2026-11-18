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President Trump is set to meet on Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and has noted he might meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as well. So, on Tuesday night, Seth Meyers had some guesses as to who else is on Trump’s list.

To kick off his monologue, the NBC host went straight into the president’s planned meetings, joking that “I also need to do employee evaluations this week.” Meyers then got a bit hung up on Trump telling reporters that he might use some time during his trip to Asia to meet with Kim Jong Un too.