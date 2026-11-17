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The United States may have been plagued by multiple tech outages last week, but Vice President JD Vance sought to reassure Americans that there was no “crisis coming down.”

Donald Trump’s No. 2 stopped by Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” Monday evening, where host Laura Ingraham asked the vice president point-blank if Americans should be “prepping for something,” citing the FAA’s outage-caused ground stop and the global interruption of Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft 365.

“Yeah, I’ve had a lot of my friends reach out and say, ‘Should we be preparing to build a bunker or to stock up on food and water? And my answer to that is no,” Vance responded to Ingraham. “We do not see some crisis coming down. But you have to be prepared for everything. What we want to do is make sure that we prevent the worst outcome, but we’re also prepared for the worst outcomes.”

As Vance went on, he claimed that what’s been covered in the news is actually an example of “basic good government,” defending that they were “making sure that our military is prepared … if there was a crisis.”

“But we don’t see a crisis coming down the pike,” he reiterated. “And part, what the president has been so successful at is insuring that we’re reinvesting in the United States of America and we’re better prepared for a crisis. That doesn’t mean crisis is around the corner. That just means you’ve got a government who is preparing for it.”

Vance’s comments followed Friday’s historic nationwide ground stop implemented by the FAA, which occurred following a router and server overload during telecom upgrades.

Ingraham: We saw outages. The pentagon has bases prepping for 90 days off the grid. Should Americans be prepping for something here, given what has happened the past two weeks?



Vance: My answer is no. We don't see a crisis coming down. A lot of what is being reported on is basic… pic.twitter.com/05M4YhahRd — Acyn (@Acyn) November 17, 2026

In the aftermath, there has been lots of finger pointing on who is to blame for the situation, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy outright refusing to apologize for it.

“I can’t apologize for what was passed off to us,” Duffy said on “Meet the Press” Sunday. “And I can’t blame Republicans or Democrats, because it’s all of them. It goes back, 20, 25, 30 years of a lack of investment.”

Additionally, on Friday, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pushed back on suggestions that the Biden administration failed to do enough to upgrade the system. He told press that they “did a lot to upgrade the system.”

“When we had an outage, I didn’t stand there complaining about the Trump administration,” he said. “We got to work … I’m certain that that’s what career officials and the career day-to-day employees at FAA and USDOT are doing. This should not be about politics.”