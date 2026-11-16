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Donald Trump has berated yet another reporter for asking questions about his focus on various construction projects around The White House over larger concerns like the recent FAA grounding.

On Monday, NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor asked the president if he thought he was too focused on his various vanity projects like the ballroom adjacent to The White House despite being barely on the other side of a national airline grounding that happened last Friday. Trump took the criticism as his latest reason to berate the reporter.

“Well, if you take a look at the White House, it’s flawless,” Trump said. “Listen to me — I know you don’t see dirt — but if you’d take a look at the white house, you’d never notice broken windows, obviously, from where you come from. I don’t know. But we had 18 broken windows. The plaster — the exterior plaster — was falling off the wall. And it was an embarrassment. And now you look. And you know what? It took me 10 minutes a day, because I know great construction people, and I know people that can put it back.”

My Q: What do you say to critics who say you were too focused on D.C. construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling?



Pres Trump: If you take a look at the White House, it’s flawless … I know you don’t see dirt — but if you’d take a look at the WH, you’d never… — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 16, 2026

He added: “So the White House is in beautiful shape. Take a look at the helipad. I hope you like it because it’s got a review – listen to me – the helipad has gotten great reviews. And the nicest of all will be in the ballroom, which is now people are saying it fits like a glove. It’s going to be able to — we have something that, for 150 years, people have wanted it. But why would you say I spend time — I spend very little time in the White House. I live here, and I see that this stone — look. See this stone? Put your cameras on it. This stone was badly broken.”

Alcindor broke in to ask why Trump took nearly 48 hours to speak about the national grounding last week and instead chose to continue posting about other things.

“Oh, you’re so pathetic!” Trump said. “Listen, I have a responsibility to make sure the symbol of our country is in decent shape. And it takes me 10 minutes a day — very little time. Ten minutes a day. I have people — I don’t do it. You don’t see me on a scaffold.”

He added, interrupting another question by Alcindor: “This doesn’t cost money. This is peanuts. And I pay for it. This doesn’t cost money, this is peanuts, this is called talent. Talent. You don’t have talent. You don’t know what a broken column is.”

It was the second time Trump went after reporters Monday. The other came via his Truth Social account where he berated “60 Minutes” and their Sunday night report on U.S. fatalities surrounding the war in Iran.

“The new people running 60 Minutes are even worse than their predecessors,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, taking aim at the program now overseen by CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and executive producer Nick Bilton.

The criticism followed Sunday’s “60 Minutes” investigation, which examined whether military commanders ignored warnings about the vulnerability of an Army command post in Kuwait before a deadly March 1 drone strike. The report also documented widespread damage to U.S. installations across the Middle East, raising questions about the military’s preparations and the Pentagon’s portrayal of the war.

Trump disputed the program’s account of American defenses, claiming Iran has launched between 8,000 and 9,000 attack drones and roughly 2,000 ballistic missiles since the war began Feb. 28. He said only two drones and one missile had penetrated defenses and resulted in U.S. fatalities.