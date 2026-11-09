Robert De Niro’s Gross Pimple Question on ‘Tonight Show’ Leaves Ariana Grande Baffled

Robert De Niro drew a shocked, baffled reaction from “Focker-In-Law” co-star Ariana Grande when he asked “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon a deranged question about a pimple he apparently had decades ago.

Grande, De Niro and “Focker-In-Law” co-star Ben Stiller stopped by “The Tonight Show” for a Sunday edition of the late night series’ “True Confessions” segment. During the bit, Grande, Fallon, De Niro and Stiller all made dubious claims about their lives and interrogated each other in an attempt to get to the truth.

For his part, Fallon claimed that “Big” and “A League of Their Own” director Penny Marshall once tried to pop a zit on his face. Fallon went on to tell his “True Confessions” interrogators that the odd moment happened while he and Marshall were at the house of actress Ellen Barkin.

“I feel like you famously have great skin,” Grande told Fallon, questioning the legitimacy of his story. De Niro, however, said that he believed it after having starred opposite Robin Williams in Marshall’s 1990 drama, “Awakenings.”

“All I can say is that, when I did ‘Awakenings’ with Penny, she did come up to me and look at my skin, my face and try to do things like that,” the Oscar winner noted. “Well, that’s useful information,” Grande humorously said in response.

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De Niro later continued his line of questioning, asking Fallon of Marshall, “Where did she put it after she popped it?”

The question drew shocked responses from both Fallon and Grande. The latter’s jaw dropped as she gasped and asked aghast, “Put it!?! Put it!?! It!?!”

Ultimately, the “Focker-In-Law” crew incorrectly came to the conclusion that Fallon was lying about his close-up encounter with Marshall. Celebrating, the “Tonight Show” host excitedly told them he’d been telling the truth.

Grande went on to fool her three “True Confessions” interrogators as well, despite telling what she called “the worst lie in the world.”