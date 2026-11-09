Jimmy Fallon Roasts Trump’s Midterm Performance With Fake NFL Promo

Jimmy Fallon didn’t typical his typical full weekend off this week, hosting a new episode of “The Tonight Show” following the Bears-Bucaneers game on Sunday night. To keep in the NFL spirit, the NBC host even created a fake promo for the game — one that roasted the president’s performance in the midterm elections.
Of course, Trump wasn’t actually on the ballot but he encouraged voters several times to pretend like he was. So, when Democrats saw sweeping victories throughout the night and in the days following, it was taken as a clear repudiation of Trump and his policies. During his monologue, Fallon first focused on the football game he was following though, teasing an earlier promo for the pairing.
“If you want to see someone get blocked, knocked down, and absolutely clobbered,” an intense voiceover teased, “then watch Trump during the midterms!”
Keeping in theme, Fallon teased the Chicago Bears’ upcoming schedule, after moving to 7-2 with their win over the Buccaneers, and second in the division.
“The Bears have a tough schedule with games against the Lions, Jaguars, Dolphins, and Seahawks,” he noted. “Basically, all the animals from Trump’s cognitive test.”
Elsewhere in his monologue the “Tonight Show” host poked fun at Trump’s new chief of staff Stephen Miller, who the president appointed last week to replace Susie Wiles.
“Ooh. Looks like Voldemort’s nephew,” Fallon joked. “Shouldn’t be chief of staff, he should be hiding in a sewer with a red balloon.”
“The Tonight Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.