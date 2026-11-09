Jimmy Fallon Roasts Trump’s Midterm Performance With Fake NFL Promo

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Jimmy Fallon didn’t typical his typical full weekend off this week, hosting a new episode of “The Tonight Show” following the Bears-Bucaneers game on Sunday night. To keep in the NFL spirit, the NBC host even created a fake promo for the game — one that roasted the president’s performance in the midterm elections.

Of course, Trump wasn’t actually on the ballot but he encouraged voters several times to pretend like he was. So, when Democrats saw sweeping victories throughout the night and in the days following, it was taken as a clear repudiation of Trump and his policies. During his monologue, Fallon first focused on the football game he was following though, teasing an earlier promo for the pairing.