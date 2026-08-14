Troye Sivan Taps Nicole Kidman to Be His Music Video Vixen for ‘She’s the Best’

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Troye Sivan tapped fellow Australian Nicole Kidman to be his music video vixen for the visual for his new song, “She’s the Best.”

Fans were met with a surprise cameo by the Oscar winner Thursday evening, when the 59-year-old Kidman was seen smoking a “thin little cigarette,” per the lyrics, and sauntering down the streets in a leather black dress, sunglasses and a sparkling fringe jacket for the new music video.

While many were surprised by Kidman’s presence in the music video, the general consensus was that the “Practical Magic 2” star was a welcomed addition.

“Nicole Kidman in a Troye Sivan video was not on my bingo card but I really love it,” read one top comment on YouTube. Another wrote, “And when the world needed him more than ever, he grabbed Nicole Kidman and said, ‘let’s show em.’”

Of course, Kidman wasn’t the only notable cameo in the music video, as “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 winner Sasha Colby was also featured in the footage.

“Two Aussie divas and THE Sasha Colby,” one fan notably celebrated on YouTube.

Sivan’s new video was directed by Gordon Von Steiner, a frequent collaborator of the musician’s that previously directed his 2023 visuals for “Rush,” “Got Me Started” and “One of Your Girls.”

Sivan is set to release his fourth studio album, titled “She’s the Best,” this October. The titular track was penned by Sivan, George Daniel, Jack Antonoff, Leland and Kaeyln Behr. Styalz Fuego did the production alongside Sivan, Daniel and Antonoff.

“‘She’s the Best’ is a painting that captures my life in all of its moods and colors,” Sivan said in a statement to media. “It explores the high-octane highs of the last few years, and the solitude and longing that sat underneath.”

He continued: “It’s chaotic, layered, organic, troubled and alive. It feels like the truest and most creative version of myself I’ve ever shared. At some point along the way I realized – the only constant in my life keeping me somewhat sane has not been the work, or the men, but the feminine. Thank god for them.”

Watch his new video above.