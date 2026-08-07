All the Songs in Amazon’s ‘Sterling Point’ Soundtrack

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Prime Video’s YA summer continues with Megan Park’s “Sterling Point,” which features all the hallmarks of the genre: a coming-of-age story, love triangles, family growing pains and, of course, a stellar soundtrack.

Featuring hits from Olivia Rodrigo, Laufey, Olivia Dean and Lana Del Rey, to name a few, the “Sterling Point” soundtrack nails the summertime nostalgia the lakeside series embodies.

The soundtrack also features several songs from sister duo Lennon and Maisy Stella, both of whom have worked with Park on “My Old Ass,” which starred Maisy alongside Aubrey Plaza, and Park’s directorial debut, “The Fallout,” which featured music from Lennon.

Check out the full tracklist below.

Episode 1:

“Maggot’s for Brains” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Lover Girl” by Laufey

“Don’t Speak” by Loaded Honey

“Dominate” by CHYL

“Sleep Through The Fire” by Kristiane

“Nice to Each Other” by Olivia Dean

“Views” by Noga Erez ROUSSO & Reo Cragun

“Come Away” by MATVEÏ

“Rush” by Troye Sivan

“BIRTHDAY BEHAVIOR” by BIA and Young Miko

Episode 2:

“2” by H.E.R.

“Could’ve Been A Star” by Suki Waterhouse

“Back On You” by Djo

“Mr. Eclectic” by Laufey

“Off The Rails” by Benee

“Bad Dreams” by Teddy Swims

“Sinner” by Samara Cyn

“Sequence 02” by M.A.G.S

Episode 3:

“After the Setting Sun” by The Head and The Heart

“Hello Hi” by MUNYA

“Tokyo Rain” by Loaded Honey

“Joy is Fragile” by Perkie

“Building a Mystery” by Sarah McLachlan

“One of Us” by Joan Osborne

“Right on Time” by Truman Sinclair

“True Blue” by Boygenius

“The Mood” by FLO, KAYTRANADA

“TRUE” by Yuno

“Play Me” by Fcukers

“Guard Down” by NADUH

“Viscus (feat. FKA twigs)” by Oklou

“Apocalypse” by Cigarettes after Sex

“Feels like I’m in Love” by Kelly Marie

Episode 4:

“4 Foot 2” by Juliet Ivy

“SCRAPS ON” by Lilbubblegum, Rico Nasty

“All My Friends” by Barry Can’t Swim

“Wish I Didn’t Love You” by Love Spells

“God’s a Different Sword” by Folk Bitch Trio

“Talkin’ Like You (Two Tall Mountains)” by Lennon Stella

“Swan Lake” by Russian State Symphony Orchestra

“On Broadway (Live Version)” by George Benson

“Thorns” by Wolf Alice

“Teenage Dirtbag” by Stories ft. Victoria Canal (Cover)

“Wings” by Joshua Speers

“And All That Jazz” by Liza Minnelli (Tency Music)

“Man I Need” by Olivia Dean

“Pisces Fine” by Claire Brooks

“Dopamine (Jamie XX Remix)” by Robyn & Jamie XX

“Diva” by Mikayla Geier

“Dracula” by Tame Impala

“Do You Like That” by Rei Brown

“Off to the Races” by Lana Del Rey

Episode 6:

“Running/Planning” by CMAT

“On My Mind” by Leona Naess

“Darling” by Whitney

“Big Wheel” by Samia

“White Horses” by Wolf Alice

Episode 7:

“Ain’t Quite Right” by Still Blank

“Wishes” by Tiny Habits

“Rowing Song” by Lennon Stella

“Hey there Cowgirl” by Palm Springsteen

“Beggin For Rain” by Maggie Rogers

“Hero” by KAETO

Episode 8 (finale):