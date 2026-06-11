Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage Welcome You to ‘Sterling Point’: ‘Funny and Romantic and Dramatic’

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage have had a hand in crafting some of the most beloved dramedies in TV history, and they’re ready to do it again with “Sterling Point.”

Created by actress-turned-director Megan Park, their Prime Video series premieres this August — 15 years after the start of another of Schwartz and Savage’s projects, “Hart of Dixie.”

“It’s similar to that show in that it’s got a super talented writer/creator behind it and a really wonderful cast that is funny and romantic and dramatic,” Schwartz told TheWrap on Wednesday, while Savage added: “It takes you away to a destination that feels like an escape from everyday life.”

In honor of “Hart of Dixie” joining the Pluto TV lineup, the EPs and “Sterling Point” co-showrunners joined CW series creator Leila Gerstein and stars Rachel Bilson, Kaitlyn Black, Jaime King and Wilson Bethel for a celebration at Lombardi House in Hollywood, complete with passed apps, a charm bar, smoky eye makeup stations, a recreation of Zoe’s closet from the show and throwback photo-ops to the 2010s.

“I can’t believe it’s been 15 years since the premiere of ‘Hart of Dixie!’ It’s incredible to see fans continuing to embrace ‘Hart of Dixie’ as their comfort show,” Bilson shared in a statement. “My feed is full of 2010s nostalgia right now, so it feels like the perfect moment to celebrate the show’s legacy and the audiences who are still discovering Bluebell, Alabama, 15 years later.”

Between them, Schwartz and Savage have also worked on a number of other TV fan-favorites, such as “Gossip Girl,” “Chuck,” “Dynasty,” “Runaways,” “City on Fire,” “Nancy Drew,” “The Carrie Diaries” and “The O.C.” But this August, they’ll be heading to

“’Sterling Point’ is a heartfelt, coming-of-age drama led by 17-year-old Annie Jacobson [Ella Rubin]. Raised in New York City with her twin brother [Keen Ruffalo] and loving adoptive father [Jay Duplass], Annie’s life takes a turn when she inherits her mysterious grandfather’s island in Canada. There, she finds new friends, budding romances and untold family secrets,” per the logline. Elisabeth Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Mabel Strachan, Elle-Maija Talifeathers, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Missi Pyle also star.

“Sterling Point” premieres Aug. 5 on Prime Video, while all 76 episodes of “Hart of Dixie” are now available to stream on Pluto TV.