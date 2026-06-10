‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ Rounds Out Live-Action Cast at Netflix With Sara Gilbert, Sherilyn Fenn and 13 More

Netflix no longer has a mystery on its hands when it comes to the live-action stars of “Scooby-Doo: Origins,” because the streamer just rounded out its cast with 15 new additions on Wednesday.

Sara Gilbert, Bruce McGill, Sherilyn Fenn and Rusty Schwimmer are set to star alongside Paul Walter Hauser and the rest of the previously announced Mystery, Inc. gang — Mckenna Grace (Daphne), Tanner Hagen (Shaggy), Abby Ryder Fortson (Velma) and Maxwell Jenkins (Fred).

They will all be joined by Peter Macon, Maxwell Simkins, Jona Xiao, Dani Deetté, Elysée Sanvillé, Alex Isles, Avery Kristen Pohl, Pamela Mitchell, Ross Kimball, Wynn Everett and Sauriyan Sapkota, as well as the franchise’s first-ever real-life dog as the titular Scooby-Doo.

“During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” per the logline. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

“Scooby-Doo: Origins” comes from Warner Bros. Television with co-showrunners Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg executive producing for Midnight Radio. Fellow EPs include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman for Berlanti Productions; André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Adrienne Erickson for Midnight Radio; and Toby Haynes, who also directs the pilot.

The series is currently in production in Atlanta ahead of its 2027 debut.





