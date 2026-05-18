‘Scooby-Doo’ Anime Series Lands at Tubi With Frank Welker and Matthew Lillard Leading Voice Cast

A “Scooby-Doo” anime series is coming to Tubi with a couple familiar voices.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, “Yokoso Scooby-Doo!” marks the first original anime Scooby-Doo show and centers on Scooby and Shaggy with Frank Welker (“Scoob!”) and Matthew Lillard (“Scream” franchise) reprising the character roles, respectively.

A logline for the new series reads, “While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy unwittingly unleash hundreds of mythical monsters that are causing trouble across the country. With the help of Scooby’s uncle, Daisuke-Doo, along with new friends, a magical girl Yume and gadget whiz Takumi, the group embarks on an all-new mystery filled with monster chasing and fun chaos.”

“Scooby-Doo is one of the most beloved franchises in entertainment, and ‘Yokoso Scooby-Doo!’ lets us reinvent it in a way fans haven’t seen before,” Adam Lewinson, Tubi chief content officer, said in a statement. “By bringing Scooby and Shaggy into a bold anime world set in Japan, we’re connecting with global fandoms and delivering the kind of fun, chaotic mystery that travels across generations. As we grow our animation slate, this is exactly our brand of fan-first storytelling—familiar, surprising, and unmistakably Tubi.”

“Welcome to Mystery Inc., Tubi!” Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner on this next chapter as we push the Scooby-Doo franchise forward with its first-ever original anime series. Alongside the amazing artists at OLM, we’ll unmask a new batch of mysteries, signature hijinks, and – of course – plenty of Scooby Snacks, all brought to life through the dynamic artistry of anime.”

Welker has been a familiar voice in the animated Scooby franchise from the very beginning, serving as the voice of Fred Jones in 1969 with the premiere of “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” He has also played Scooby-Doo for over two decades. And Lillard famously played Shaggy in the live-action “Scooby-Doo” films and has voiced the character across multiple animated series.

This anime edition is but the latest expansion of the popular franchise. Netflix also in production on a live-action series, “Scooby-Doo: Origins.”

“Yokoso Scooby-Doo!” is produced by Warner Bros. Animation with production services provided by OLM in Japan. The series will be directed by Itsuro Kawasaki with Francisco Paredes serving as co-producer.