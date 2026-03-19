Tubi Partners With TikTok for Creatorverse Incubator Long-Form Content Development Program

Tubi has partnered with TikTok on a new Creatorverse Incubator program designed to support creators as they develop original shows.

Only certain TikTok creators will be selected for the program, which will give them the chance to develop both scripted and unscripted original series that span multiple genres. The series that are developed through the Creatorverse Incubator will premiere on Tubi and be available exclusively to the streaming platform’s 100 million monthly active users.

TikTok will help Tubi identify creators for consideration for the program, who will then receive Tubi’s full creative support. The streaming service is set to announce the first wave of participants for the Creatorverse Incubator this coming summer.

“Tubi is doubling down on giving creators a real bridge from digital platforms to premium long-form storytelling,” Rich Bloom, General Manager of Creator Programs and Executive Vice President of Business Development at Tubi, said in a Thursday statement. “TikTok has become one of the most powerful engines for discovering creative voices and building passionate communities at scale. This partnership allows us to work with successful TikTok creators who are ready to take the next step creatively, expanding their fandoms to new audiences on Tubi and bringing Tubi fans more stories they can’t find anywhere else.”

In addition to helping Tubi select its Creatorverse participants, TikTok will also use its Spotlight promotional tool to help drive fan conversation toward the program’s eventual shows and titles.

“TikTok is committed to empowering creators on our platform and throughout their career journey,” Dawn Yang, Global Head of Entertainment Partnerships at TikTok, added. “Our creators have built deeply engaged audiences on TikTok, and our partnership with Tubi will give the next generation of entertainers more opportunities to expand their audiences, tell bigger stories and turn their creativity into lasting impact.”

This move continues Tubi’s ongoing efforts to support viral online content creators. Over the last 10 months, the streamer boasts that it has added over 16,000 episodes from 200+ content creators to its platform. Tubi, meanwhile, is set to offer further insight into its advertising and content strategies at its 2026 IAB NewFront presentation on Tuesday.