iHeartMedia and TikTok to Launch Radio Station, First Wave of Joint Podcasts

TikTok and iHeartMedia announced Thursday a March 13 launch date for TikTok Radio and officially set the first slate of shows for the TikTok Podcast Network.

Intended to translate TikTok’s For You feed into an audio experience, the first-of-its-kind TikTok Radio station will broadcast live for the first time from SXSW on Friday, March 13. It will be available to listen to on the free iHeartRadio app as well as on 28 broadcast stations across the country, including in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, Miami and more.

The station promises to combine TikTok’s discovery engine with iHeart’s curated expertise to broadcast not only fans’ favorite songs but also dive deeper into them and the trends that turned those tracks into hits in the first place. It will feature popular songs and real-time conversation breaks and is designed to keep listeners up to date on new hit tracks, podcasts and trending topics and also offer the chance to enjoy some throwback moments along the way.

The station’s initial lineup of signature segments will include “Behind-the-Charts,” a spotlight countdown of the 10 biggest songs on TikTok that week that dives into the story and artist behind each track; “Hacks on the :20s,” an hourly offering of trending life hacks; “Hot Takes,” a lighthearted discussion of hot takes about everyday lifestyle and culture topics; “New Music Fridays,” a highlight reel of the week’s newest releases that will air every Friday; and “On the Verge,” a showcase of music from artists who are on the brink of achieving mainstream success.

TikTok Radio’s lineup of regularly featured hosts, meanwhile, will include a number of established iHeart personalities, including Kayla Thomas (102.7 KIIS FM, L.A.) from midnight to 5 a.m., Ashlee Young (Houston) from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jon Comouche (104.3 MYfm L.A.) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Becky Mits (Star 94.1 San Diego) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Angelina Narvaez (Wild 94.9 San Francisco) from 8 p.m. to midnight.

TikTok and iHeart also announced Thursday the first wave of shows for their forthcoming TikTok Podcast Network. The network will launch with a slate of podcasts hosted by TikTok creators, including “Suite 305 with Lele Pons,” “Caroline’s Closet” hosted by Caroline Vazzana, “Sports Slice” hosted by Tim Martin, “The Clifford Show” hosted by Clifford Taylor IV and “The Set List with Carter Gregory.” Highlights and clips from the podcasts, as well as their TikTok hosts, will all be featured prominently on TikTok Radio.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch TikTok Radio and introduce our inaugural slate of hosts for the TikTok Podcast Network,” Dan Page, TikTok’s Global Head of Media and Licensing Partnerships, said. “Empowering creators to turn their passions into lasting careers is core to everything we do, and this partnership unlocks powerful new opportunities for them to expand their voices across radio, podcasts and live moments, while connecting with fans in new ways.”

“This next chapter of our multiplatform partnership with TikTok unlocks the full power of both ecosystems – creators, broadcast radio, podcasts, live moments and social – all working together in real time,” Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, added. “This station is built to feel like a living, breathing For You feed­– a place where creators, music fans and our on-air talent collide in real time to shape what’s next in culture. From live broadcasts at SXSW to creator-led podcasts and trend driven radio programming, we’re merging the best of our platforms to amplify creators, elevate emerging voices and deliver fans a 360 degree experience across audio, video and live moments.”

More details about the TikTok Podcast Network are expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

For now, TikTok Radio is set to broadcast live for the first time this week at 9 p.m. CT from the iHeartPodcast Hotel at SXSW with a rotating lineup of iHeart and TikTok creators taking turns behind the mic. Recording live from the iHeart Podcast Hotel’s booth, the station’s first broadcast will feature live interviews, surprise segments and real-time SXSW crowd interactions and reactions.

The TikTok creators expected to participate in the station’s inaugural broadcast include Grace Wells, Madison Tevlin, Eric Sedeño, Bree Stephens and more.