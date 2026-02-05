Bad Bunny’s Rimas Sports Partners With iHeartMedia for Podcast and Content Deal

Bad Bunny‘s sports management and brand alliance agency Rimas Sports has entered into a new partnership with podcast publisher iHeartMedia to produce new, original podcasts and entertainment content dedicated to spotlighting and elevating Latino voices and stories.

The partnership, announced Thursday, comes just days after Bad Bunny’s big night at the 2026 Grammys, where he took home the show’s Album of the Year award. iHeart and Rimas’ first collaboration will be a new podcast featuring Ronald Acuña Jr., the 2025 MLB Comeback Player of the Year. The show will debut sometime in early 2026 and will be part of iHeart’s Latino-driven My Cultura podcast network.

“I’m super pumped about this! You know I love baseball, but I also love everything about being Latino, our vibe, the music that moves us, our family stories, and all the struggles we face every day,” Acuña said in a Thursday statement. “This podcast is my chance to open up, talk straight about the good stuff, the tough stuff, and what inspires us. Plus, it’s a chance to kick it with people I really respect and who have a lot to share. I want everyone listening to feel like they’re just hanging out with me, ‘cause that’s how I see my community. I’m ready to get started and show something real, something that really represents who we are.”

“We’re excited to join iHeartMedia’s My Cultura for a podcast that goes beyond sports — covering culture, family and the stories that connect us as Latinos,” Alejandro Padrón, Director at Rimas Sports, added. “Having Ronald Acuña lead the first show marks the start of authentic conversations that inspire and bring fans closer to the talent and vision of our athletes.”

Co-founded by Bad Bunny, Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda in 2023, Rimas Sports is a Puerto Rican sports agency that is dedicated to not only building a new generation of exceptional Latin American athletes, but also creating worldwide media content around Latin sports, music and entertainment. iHeart’s My Cultura podcast network, meanwhile, was launched in 2021. Since then, the network has produced over 60 shows spotlighting Latino talent and stories, including “Hungry for History with Eva Longoria and Maite Gomez-Rejón,” “You vs You with Lex Borrero,” “More Better with Stephanie Beatriz & Melissa Fumero,” and “Starring: Desi Arnaz & Wilmer Valderrama.”

“Sports aren’t just something the Latino community watches, it’s something we live,” Leo Gomez, head of iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Podcast Network, said. “Sports are part of the culture, heritage and legacy that is woven into who we are. Partnering with Rimas Sports on amazing audio content curated by Bad Bunny and his team will allow us to bring sports and pop-culture icons like Ronald to listeners everywhere and share richer stories about how Latinos experience, elevate and redefine sports every day.”

It is shaping up to be a busy seven days for Bad Bunny. In addition to his new partnership with iHeartMedia and his successful night at the Grammys, the award-winning Puerto Rican singer and rapper is set to reach another career milestone this Sunday night when he performs during the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.