Get Your First Look at the ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ Gang in Live-Action Netflix Series

The Scooby Gang has returned to live-action in a new look at Netflix’s franchise relaunch.

The series, newly named “Scooby-Doo: Origins,” has begun production in Atlanta as Netflix’s latest project to give an animated show a live-action spin. The cast includes Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones. You can see them as these iconic characters, below.

Scooby-Doo: Origins. (L to R) Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones for the start of production of Scooby-Doo: Origins. Cr. Tom Griscom/Netflix © 2026

“During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” a logline from Netflix reads. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers via Midnight Radio. Other EPs include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman via Berlanti Productions and its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, as well as André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Adrienne Erickson via Midnight Radio. Toby Haynes serves as EP and the director of the premiere episode.

The “Scooby-Doo” franchise launched in 1969 with the animated series “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” from creators Joe Ruby and Ken Spears. These characters have gone through many iterations over the years — including a prominent live-action film duology starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini (directed by Raja Gosnell and written by James Gunn).