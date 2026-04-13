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‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Trailer Brings Us Back to ‘The Hunger Games’ for Another Quarter Quell

The prequel stars Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close and Joseph Zada as Haymitch

JD Knapp
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" (Murray Close/Lionsgate)

As the sun rises on Monday morning, Lionsgate has dropped another trailer for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

Just days after a teaser briefly introduced a few fan-favorite characters from the prequel, the newest video fully drops viewers into Haymitch’s Quarter Quell.

The prequel stars Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Maya Hawke, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close and many more as participants and organizers of the 50th Hunger Games — and the biggest ever, with twice the number of tributes.

Based on Suzanne Collins’ 2025 dystopian novel of the same name, original “Hunger Games” filmmaker Francis Lawrence returns to direct off a screenplay by Billy Ray. Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Lawrence produce.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” hits theaters on Nov. 20.

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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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