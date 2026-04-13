‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Trailer Brings Us Back to ‘The Hunger Games’ for Another Quarter Quell

As the sun rises on Monday morning, Lionsgate has dropped another trailer for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

Just days after a teaser briefly introduced a few fan-favorite characters from the prequel, the newest video fully drops viewers into Haymitch’s Quarter Quell.

The prequel stars Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Maya Hawke, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close and many more as participants and organizers of the 50th Hunger Games — and the biggest ever, with twice the number of tributes.

All machines can be broken. #TheHungerGames: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theaters & IMAX November 20, 2026. pic.twitter.com/90wp9cBxeg — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) April 13, 2026

Based on Suzanne Collins’ 2025 dystopian novel of the same name, original “Hunger Games” filmmaker Francis Lawrence returns to direct off a screenplay by Billy Ray. Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Lawrence produce.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” hits theaters on Nov. 20.