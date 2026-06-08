First Look: Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Scooby-Doo’ Will Use a Real Dog — See the Good Boy

Netflix’s live-action “Scooby-Doo: Origins” series will introduce the first real Scooby-Doo dog to the franchise ever.

The streamer unveiled a first look at the real dog who will be gracing the upcoming series as titular character Scooby-Doo in a Monday social media post. The series marks the first time in the history of the “Scooby-Doo” franchise that the character of Scooby-Doo will appear as a real dog.

Take a look at the show’s new canine star below:

A real dog plays Scooby-Doo in Netflix’s “Scooby-Doo: Origins” (Netflix)

Fans will see the new Scooby in action when the series premieres in Netflix in 2027, with the show currently in production in Atlanta, Ga.

The new series will welcome Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones and Paul Walter Hauser.

Described as a “modern reimagining” of the franchise, “Scooby-Doo: Origins” will follow old friends Shaggy and Daphne during their final summer at camp as they get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder, per the official logline.

SCOOBY IS FINALLY REAL!!! Meet the goodest boy in Scooby-Doo: Origins, coming to Netflix in 2027 pic.twitter.com/0FjfVAw4Bt — Netflix (@netflix) June 8, 2026

“Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets,” the logline reads.

Josh Appelbaum, Scott Rosenberg serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers via Midnight Radio, with additional EPs including Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman via Berlanti Productions and its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Adrienne Erickson via Midnight Radio. Toby Haynes also serves as EP and directs the pilot.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.