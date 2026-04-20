Robbie Amell Recalls Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Story With David Duchovny Ahead of ‘X-Files’ Reboot

The truth is out there — and it happens to be near Joshua Tree, California.

In honor of all 11 seasons of “The X-Files” now being available to stream on Pluto TV, 2016 revival star Robbie Amell helped select the sci-fi show’s biggest superfan for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Starting Monday morning, X-phile Molly Hardl will be holed up in a desert bunker in order to stream all 218 episodes of Chris Carter’s classic, starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. To kick off her immersive experience, Pluto TV hosted an out-of-this-world ‘The Fan Is Out There’ bunker party on Sunday, where Amell recalled one particularly adorable moment he shared with Duchovny on set.

“My very first scene with the two of them in the office, I have to hand David my business card. I hand it to him, he takes it, I go to get it back for the next take — and he goes, ‘I’m keeping that one,’” he told TheWrap. “Props gave me another one, I go to get it back, he goes, ‘I’m going to be keeping all of these.’ I’m like, What am I missing here? He was like, ‘Your character is named after my son.’ Props knew it, they had a stack ready to go, so he brought all those home to his son.”

“David and Gillian are just unbelievably great people, they could not have been more welcoming. Chris Carter is the most chill person I’ve ever seen at the helm of something so crazy. It’s a big machine, but he was always so on top of everything. Very smart, all three of them,” Amell continued. “The show lives and dies on how weird it is, which is very special.”

The Pluto TV event also featured a curated dinner menu from Cahoots, cocktails from Más o Menos, state-of-the-art star gazing with Wylie Overstreet’s telescope, and even theremin player Michael Gough on-hand to recreate the show’s iconic theme song — and an early “Happy Birthday” for the “Upload” actor.

“It’s a lot of TV. If I’m going to be the last thing she sees before she goes in there and then the last thing she sees on TV before she leaves, I better bring her some snacks. Molly is obviously a diehard fan, she’s the right person for the job,” Amell shared, further noting: “I didn’t watch it as a kid, because it scared the s–t out of me.”

The original “X-Files” ran for nine seasons on Fox from 1993 to 2002, before returning for a two-season reboot from 2016 to 2018. That’s in addition to two movies — 1998’s “Fight the Future” and 2008’s “I Want to Believe” — as well as the “Lone Gunmen” spin-off.

Plus, the fandom will soon be getting even more paranormal mysteries thanks to Ryan Coogler’s planned Hulu reboot with Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel.

“If there’s anyone who can take something this iconic and run with it, he’s the guy. It’s really great that Gillian is super for it, I read Chris Carter gave his blessing, which is a big thing. I’m a big fan of his, so if he got the sign-offs, what more do you need?” Amell concluded. “If Ryan called, I’d play a tree.”

All 11 current seasons of “The X-Files” are available to stream on Pluto TV.