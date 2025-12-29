All 11 Seasons of ‘The X-Files’ Will Start Streaming for Free on Jan. 1 — Here’s Where

Pluto TV is kicking off the new year with the addition of the iconic sci-fi series “The X-Files,” which will premiere on the free ad-supported streamer on Jan. 1, 2026.

All 11 seasons — or 218 episodes, including the 2016 revival — will be available on-demand and through a 24/7 linear channel in the service’s sci-fi category alongside channels for “Star Trek,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Stargate” and “Doctor Who.”

The channel will kick off with a complete chronological run through of the series, followed by curated weekend marathons.

“The X-Files,” which was created by Chris Carter and starred David Duchovny as Special Agent Fox Mulder and Gillian Anderson as Special Agent Dana Scully, originally ran on Fox from 1993 to 2002. Carter, Anderson and Duchovny all returned for two additional — if far shorter — seasons that aired in 2016 and 2018, as well as two feature films in 1998 and 2008.

In 2024, Carter confirmed to TheWrap that director Ryan Coogler was developing a reboot of the series for Disney/ABC. At the time, he revealed that the show would have a diverse cast, but declined to get into specifics, only noting that Coogler has “got some good ideas” for the reboot.

While Carter is not involved in Coogler’s iteration of the series, he admitted he would “be inspired” to do his own reboot if Duchovny and Anderson wanted to do it again. Anderson has said she’s open to working with Coogler on the reboot despite previously swearing off returning to the franchise.