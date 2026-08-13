The 3 Best New Movies on Netflix This Week

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What do you want to watch on Netflix? That dreaded phrase. There’s so much to choose from, so much to thumb through and you really don’t want to waste your precious free time scrolling and scrolling until you’re out of time and you’ve done nothing but look at a bunch of different tiles. That’s where we come in – we’ll tell you what to watch.

Below we’ve put together a curated list of three great movies streaming on Netflix right now. You can’t go wrong with any of them. Each one hits a different sweet spot – whether you’re in the mood for action, mystery or indie flavor – but you can guarantee it’s sweet. So take a gander, find the tile and get to watching.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

If “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has you eager to revisit the back catalogue, now’s as good a time as any to remember how brilliant 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is. Arguably the best Spider-Man movie ever made, the film is somehow a story about the common themes that connect all the Spider-People and a deeply intimate Miles Morales tale at the same time. The character differentiation between Shameik Moore’s Miles, Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy and Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker is impeccable, and it builds to a tremendously emotional and vibrant finale. “Spider-Verse” is also, without hyperbole, one of the most visually inventive films ever made.

Gone Girl

“Gone Girl” (20th Century Fox)

So-called “paperback thriller” movies are a dime a dozen on Netflix, but don’t sleep on David Fincher’s 2014 bestseller adaptation of “Gone Girl.” Ben Affleck stars as a man who becomes the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance and suspected murder when she goes missing, with Rosamund Pike (in an Oscar-nominated performance) narrates a story of neglect and abuse. But then… well I won’t spoil the twist if you haven’t seen it, but let’s just say this is as much a story about the dark truths of romantic relationships as it is a mystery thriller. Affleck is perfectly cast, Tyler Perry is impeccable as his hot-shot lawyer and the film marks Carrie Coon’s screen debut. To call “Gone Girl” one of Fincher’s best is saying something – this is the guy who made “Seven” and “The Social Network” after all. But it really and truly is.

Ingrid Goes West

Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen in “Ingrid Goes West” (Neon)

How different is someone’s social media persona to their real life? That’s one of the questions at the center of 2017’s wonderful dark comedy “Ingrid Goes West,” which stars Aubrey Plaza as a woman who moves to Los Angeles to befriend her Instagram idol (played by Elizabeth Olsen), only to find her cascading web of lies in danger of crumbling at any moment. The movie, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, was oddly prescient, offering an early look at influencer culture and the effect it has on how we view ourselves. Wyatt Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Pom Klementieff round out an impressive ensemble, but it’s Plaza who steals the show here.