‘The Daily Show’ Takes Down Trump’s ‘Morally Binding’ Agreement With AI CEOs: ‘We’re All F—ked!’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“The Daily Show” host Jordan Klepper mocked President Trump‘s Tuesday summit at the White House with the leaders of the world’s biggest AI tech companies, pointing to the “morally binding” agreement the CEOs all signed as proof that “we’re all f—ked.”

“Trump hosted all the major tech CEOs at the White House. It was like the Last Supper, if everyone there believed they were the Son of God,” Klepper said at the top of his Wednesday night “TDS” monologue. “I, for one, am glad they had this summit, because I assume it means we’ll finally be getting federal guardrails on AI.”

Unfortunately, Klepper’s assertion was immediately followed by Trump announcing that there will be no federal guardrails implemented on the AI industry. The president further revealed this week that he believes the CEOs of companies like Anthropic, OpenAI and Meta should just police themselves.

“You want them to police themselves!?!” Klepper asked in response. “Zuckerberg can’t even police my aunt from commenting on all of my pictures. This is not a text message, Aunt Diane! You’re on my Instagram page! Everyone can see this!”

The summit saw Trump rename Artificial Intelligence as “Super Intelligence.” It ended with the signing of an accord in which the AI leaders present agreed to implement “robust internal processes and controls” at their companies in order to ensure that “their technology behaves as intended.” When asked if it was “binding, in any way,” Trump told reporters, “I think it’s morally binding.”

“Morally binding? Sure, we don’t need laws. I’m sure we could trust these guys,” Klepper joked in response, only for a photo of Elon Musk to force him to add, “Well, no, no, not, not him.”

“I’m not saying that this self-policing document they signed is bulls—t that they barely bothered to read, but I will say they did misspell ‘United States,’” the comedian added, noting that the title under Trump’s signature on the document identifies him as “President of the Unites States.”

The Comedy Central host went on to mock Trump’s renaming of AI, telling viewers, “I know Trump loves renaming things, but these are some of the richest, most powerful people in the world. They’re not gonna change the name of their entire industry just because he told them to. That would be too humiliating.”

When clips followed of multiple tech CEOs correcting their use of AI instead of “SI” in front of Trump, Klepper exclaimed: “We’re all f—ked! So f—ked!”