Trump Slams ‘Total Disgrace’ LeBron James for Disrespecting National Anthem

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Donald Trump is going after LeBron James once again – this time for ignoring the National Anthem.

On Thursday, the president took to Truth Social for his latest berating of a celebrity. This time his sights fell again to the Philadelphia 76er and NBA all-star. In a video that Trump shared, James was seen in the line up for the National Anthem continuing to stretch and get loose and practice his follow through rather than standing at attention for the anthem and flag.