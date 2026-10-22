Trump Slams ‘Total Disgrace’ LeBron James for Disrespecting National Anthem

Donald Trump is going after LeBron James once again – this time for ignoring the National Anthem.
On Thursday, the president took to Truth Social for his latest berating of a celebrity. This time his sights fell again to the Philadelphia 76er and NBA all-star. In a video that Trump shared, James was seen in the line up for the National Anthem continuing to stretch and get loose and practice his follow through rather than standing at attention for the anthem and flag.
This rubbed the president the wrong way.
“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE,” Trump wrote. “LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!”
This is not the first time this year Trump has gone after James. In July, the NBA star announced he would leave the Los Angeles Lakers and join the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2026-27 season, prompting Trump to weigh in.
Asked about James’ move and whether James or Michael Jordan was the greatest basketball player of all time, Trump favored Jordan, whom he described as a friend, and suggested James might be racist. “I think LeBron is — maybe he’s a racist, but maybe he doesn’t like Trump,” Trump said. “I only like people that like me, so I would say Michael Jordan all the way.”
“Well, Michael Jordan is a guy who is a friend of mine, play golf with him. He’s a really good guy,” Trump said at the time. “And I think LeBron is, maybe he’s a racist, but maybe he doesn’t like Trump, I don’t know. But I only like people that like me. So, I would say Michael Jordan all the way.”