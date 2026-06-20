Claude Guillemot, Ubisoft Co-Founder, Dies at 69 in Twin-Engine Plane Crash

Ubisoft co-founder Claude Guillemot died in a twin-engine plane crash in La Baule, France, on Friday alongside one other passenger. He was 69.

“Ubisoft ‌was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Claude Guillemot, co-founder of the group and chairman ​of Guillemot Corp., in an accident,” the video game company shared in a ​statement, translated from French. “Our thoughts are with his family ⁠and loved ones during this difficult time. No ​further statements will be made at this time.”

Guillemot and the Cessna 421 plane were reportedly in town for an air show this weekend, per French newspaper Ouest-France. According to the AP, the other passenger was a flight instructor and both victims were licensed, experienced pilots. Mayor Franck Louvrier confirmed an investigation is now underway after the crash just outside La Baule-Escoublac Airport.

The Guillemot Corp. chairman founded Ubisoft in 1986 with his brothers, including Yves, who serves as chairman/CEO of the video game publisher. The company is responsible for iconic franchises such as Rayman, Far Cry, Rabbids, Assassin’s Creed, Just Dance, Watch Dogs and Tom Clancy’s, just to name a few.









