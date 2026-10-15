White House Slams The Chicks’ Natalie Maines as a ‘Despicable Nobody’ After Singer’s Jab at Trump

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The White House fired back at The Chicks frontwoman Natalie Maines over her recent jab at President Donald Trump, calling the singer “despicable” and saying she has a “peanut-sized brain.”

“Natalie Maines is a despicable nobody who clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted her peanut-sized brain,” a spokesperson for the White House told Fox News Wednesday. The scathing rebuke followed Maines’ own criticism of the president, where she indicated she would welcome back former President George W. Bush – who she famously criticized in 2003 over the Iraq War – over Trump.

Maines made the dig during her band’s New York City stop for their “Taking the Long Way” anniversary tour. During the show at Beacon Theatre, where she was joined by bandmates Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire, Maines told her fans she would “never” submit to the “shut up and sing” brigade.