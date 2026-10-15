White House Slams The Chicks’ Natalie Maines as a ‘Despicable Nobody’ After Singer’s Jab at Trump

The White House fired back at The Chicks frontwoman Natalie Maines over her recent jab at President Donald Trump, calling the singer “despicable” and saying she has a “peanut-sized brain.”
“Natalie Maines is a despicable nobody who clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted her peanut-sized brain,” a spokesperson for the White House told Fox News Wednesday. The scathing rebuke followed Maines’ own criticism of the president, where she indicated she would welcome back former President George W. Bush – who she famously criticized in 2003 over the Iraq War – over Trump.
Maines made the dig during her band’s New York City stop for their “Taking the Long Way” anniversary tour. During the show at Beacon Theatre, where she was joined by bandmates Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire, Maines told her fans she would “never” submit to the “shut up and sing” brigade.
“We thought that was the worst it could get,” she recalled of the 2003 controversy, which prompted their hit song, “Not Ready to Make Nice” and subsequent documentary, “Dixie Chicks: Shut Up and Sing.” “Now I’d give [George W. Bush] a big wet kiss.”
She added: “’Cause now we’re ashamed the president of the United States is from the United States.”
Maines was clearly calling back to her past controversial jab at Bush, in which she said, “Just so you know, we do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas.”
The comment sparked widespread criticism at the time, resulting in a ban from country radio, boycotts and protests of their concerts and death threats requiring FBI intervention.
Maines’ latest commentary also caused controversy online, with several fans bemoaning the fact she got “political” again. “Spent $1500 for a ticket to see a concert with wonderful music,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “Did not want to hear politics.”
Though, not all of her fans felt that way, as another chimed in with: “It was the correct thing to say back then and is definitely the correct thing to say now. Bravo Chicks.”
A representative for Maines did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.