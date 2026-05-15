‘Wild’ Author Cheryl Strayed Mourns Death of Husband Brian Lindstrom: ‘We’re Utterly Bereft’

“Wild” author Cheryl Strayed mourned the death of her husband Brian Lindstrom on Friday, sharing news of his passing at age 65 after battling a rare, fatal brain disorder.

Strayed announced her husband’s death on Instagram Friday, writing that his passing following a battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. She first revealed his diagnosis last month.

“Brian Lindstrom died this morning the way he lived — with gentleness and courage, grace and gratitude for his beautiful life,” Strayed said. “Our children, Carver and Bobbi, and I held him as he took his last breath and we will hold him forever in our hearts. The only thing more immense than our sorrow that Progressive Supranuclear Palsy took our beloved Brian from us is the endless love we have for him.”

She added: “We loved each other and our kids with deep devotion and true delight. He was a stellar husband. He was the most magnificent dad. He was a man whose every word and deed was driven by kindness, compassion and generosity. He saw the goodness in everyone. He believed that we are all sacred and redeemable.”

Lindstrom was a documentary filmmaker. Some of his work included “Alien Boy: The Life and Death of James Chasse” and “Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill.” He also made a documentary short with his wife titled “We Are Forbidden.”

Two weeks ago, Strayed announced Lindstrom had been diagnosed with the brain disorder in a separate Instagram post. She also explained that she was canceling some writing workshops and college visits. The author said she had to focus on being “with my family right now and see to our broken hearts.”

“We do not know how we will live without him,” Strayed wrote at the end of her post announcing Lindstrom’s death. “We’re utterly bereft. We can only walk this dark path and search for the beauty Brian knew was there. It will be his eternal light that guides us.”