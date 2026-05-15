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Harvey Weinstein Rape Retrial Declared a Mistrial Over Deadlocked Jury

The disgraced movie mogul was facing one charge of third-degree rape involving an aspiring actress, which previously ended in a June 2025 mistrial

JD Knapp
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein appears in criminal court in New York on Sept. 18, 2024. (Credit: AP Photo/Seth Wenig/Pool)

Harvey Weinstein’s rape retrial in New York has once again been declared a mistrial after the jury remained deadlocked after three days of deliberations.

The disgraced movie mogul was facing one charge of third-degree rape involving former aspiring actress Jessica Mann, which previously ended in a June 2025 mistrial. Prosecutors now have 30 more days to decide whether to try the case for a fourth time, Judge Curtis Farber ruled. Weinstein remains in jail due to his prior related conviction.

“While we are disappointed that the proceedings ended with a mistrial, we deeply respect the jury system and sincerely thank all of the jurors for their time and dedication,” District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. said in a Friday statement. “For nearly a decade, Jessica Mann has fought for justice. Over the course of many weeks during three separate trials, she relived unthinkably painful experiences in front of complete strangers. Her perseverance and bravery are inspiring to the members of my office, and more importantly, to survivors everywhere.”

“We will consider our next steps in consultation with Ms. Mann, and in consideration of Harvey Weinstein’s pending sentencing following last year’s trial conviction for forcibly sexually assaulting Miriam Haley,” the statement continued. “As always, we will continue to prosecute crimes of sexual violence – no matter who the defendant is – in a survivor-centered manner that uplifts their voices in the pursuit of justice.”

Last year, Weinstein was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault for forcibly subjecting former “Project Runway” production assistant Miriam Haley to a sex act in 2006. He was acquitted on a second charge of sexually assaulting former model Kaja Sokola, also in ’06.

“My life is on the line, and you know what? It’s not fair,” Weinstein said when the partial verdict was announced at the time. “It’s time, it’s time, it’s time, it’s time to say this trial is over.”

This is all in addition to the producer’s 16-year sentence in California, following his conviction in December 2022. However, that verdict is under a similar appeal that got his initial 2022 New York conviction thrown out.

Harvey Weinstein appears for a hearing in Manhattan criminal court on January 8, 2026 in New York City. The hearing is to determine whether Weinstein receives a new trial after he was convicted of the 2006 sexual assault of Miriam Haley, a one-time production assistant. (Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)
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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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