Anthony Clark’s official cause of death has been revealed.

The “Yes, Dear” actor died of septic shock on Nov. 10 at age 63, according to a death certificate obtained by People.

Influenza A and chronic alcoholism were listed as the cause of death on the certificate with underlying conditions. Acute kidney failure was identified as a significant contributing factor.

Clark’s death was confirmed by his “Yes, Dear” co-star Mike O’Malley on Nov. 11.

“Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy,” O’Malley wrote on X. “When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed.”

Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed. He… pic.twitter.com/4IDPabBk8U — Mike O'Malley (@TheMikeOMalley) November 11, 2026

“He was so unique—one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations,” O’Malley added. “I was a fan before I was a friend.”

Clark starred as Gregory Warner on all six seasons of the CBS sitcom from 2000 to 2006. Along with O’Malley, “Yes, Dear” also starred Jean Louisa Kelly and Liza Snyder.

Clark, who started his career as a stand-up comedian, hosted “Last Comic Standing” for one season in 2006. One of his final credited roles was in the comedy “My Uncle Rafael” in 2012.