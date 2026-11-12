Anthony Clark, Comedian and ‘Yes, Dear’ Star, Dies at 62

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Anthony Clark, a comedian and actor best known for starring on the CBS sitcom “Yes, Dear,” died on Tuesday. He was 62.

Clark’s “Yes, Dear” co-star Mike O’Malley confirmed the performer’s passing on social media Wednesday, remembering his late peer as “a hilarious guy” and “so unique.” A cause of death was not shared.

“Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy,” O’Malley wrote on X. “When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed.”

He added: “He was so unique—one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations. I was a fan before I was a friend.”

Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed. He… pic.twitter.com/4IDPabBk8U — Mike O'Malley (@TheMikeOMalley) November 11, 2026

As O’Malley went on, he revealed that he and Clark last connected back in October, writing, “We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly once again. Attached are some snapshots from our last episode of ‘Yes Dear’ which ended twenty years ago after 122 episodes. Rest in peace, Tony.”

As we mentioned, Clark was best known for starring alongside O’Malley, Jean Louisa Kelly and Liza Snyder on the 2000s sitcom “Yes, Dear,” which was created by Greg Garcia and Alan Kirschenbaum. The series, which followed two couples living under the same roof, ran for six seasons on CBS between 2000 and 2006.

Additionally, Clark was known for being featured alongside comedy legends Garry Shandling, Dave Chappelle and Dave Attell on HBO’s “1995 Young Comedians” special.

Other notable acting credits included 1993’s “The Thing Called Love,” NBC’s short-lived comedy “Boston Common” and 2012’s “My Uncle Rafael.” He also served as the Season 4 host for “Last Comic Standing.”