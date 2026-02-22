BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Gallery: Teyana Taylor, Jessie Buckley, Kate Hudson and More

The stars were out Sunday night as the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards began at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. Stars who hit the red carpet in support of their latest offerings included Teyana Taylor, Jessie Buckley, Kate Hudson, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rose Byrne, Chase Infiniti, Aimee Lou Wood, Audrey Nuna, Glen Close and more.
This year’s show awarded Wunmi Mosaku for best supporting actress for her role in “Sinners” and Sean Penn won best supporting actor for “One Battle After Another.” The news came as a bit of a surprise, as Taylor was widely expected to win the award for her own role as Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson’s action-packed thriller. TheWrap will continue to update the winners list as awards are announced.
For now, look through our 2026 BAFTA red carpet gallery below.
Teyana Taylor, actress,”One Battle After Another,” in Burberry
Jessie Buckley, actress, “Hamnet,” in Chanel
Kate Hudson, actress, “Song Sung Blue,” in Prada
Leonardo DiCaprio, actor,”One Battle After Another,” in Dior
Timothée Chalamet, actor, “Marty Supreme,” in Givenchy
Chloe Zhao, director, “Hamnet,” in Gabriela Hearst
Emma Stone, actress, “Bugonia,” in Louis Vuitton
Chase Infiniti, actress, “One Battle After Another,” in Louis Vuitton
Michael B. Jordan, actor, “Sinners”
Stellan Skarsgård, actor, “Sentimental Value”
Wunmi Mosaku, actress, “Sinners,” in Ahluwalia
Ginnifer Goodwin
Kathryn Hahn, actress, “The Studio,” in Lanvin
Renate Reinsve, actress, “Sentimental Value,” in Louis Vuitton
Rose Byrne, actress, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” in Miu Miu
Audrey Nuna, actress, “KPop Demon Hunters
Stormzy in Gucci
Kerry Washington, actress, “Wake Up Dead Man,” in Prada
Cillian Murphy
Aimee Lou Wood, actress, “The White Lotus,” in Emilia Wickstead
Ethan Hawke, actor, “Blue Moon”
Paul Mescal, actor, “Hamnet,” in Prada
Odessa A’zion, actress, “Marty Supreme,” in Dior
Monica Bellucci
Gillian Anderson in Roksanda
Jesse Plemons, actor, “Bugonia” and Kirsten Dunst, actress
Warwick Davis
Vega Wang, fashion designer
EJAE, actress, “KPop Demon Hunters”
Rei Ami, actress, “KPop Demon Hunters”
Glen Close
Erin Doherty, actress, “Adolescence,” in Louis Vuitton
Maya Rudolph in Chanel
Francine Maisler, casting director, “Sinners”
Sadie Sink, actress, “Stranger Things,” in Prada
Alicia Vikander