Met Gala 2027 Reveals New Theme After John Galliano Exit

A new Met Gala 2027 theme was revealed Thursday after John Galliano’s high-profile exit earlier this year, with Vogue first reporting that the hotly anticipated theme had been decided on.
Attendants will now be following the theme: “extraORDINARY: fashion and the poetics of the everyday,” which is being organized by Andrew Bolton with assistance from Stephanie Kramer and Emily Mushaben. The theme asks for people to “see the everyday anew” by focusing on reusing the basics of wardrobes like t-shirts, jeans, sweatshirts and more.
“I didn’t have a plan B,” Bolton told Vogue. “It was really important to come up with an exhibition that wasn’t just a masterwork show or something that we could do a little bit more easily. I wanted it to be as challenging and as provocative and as beautiful as a John show would have been. That was really important to me: to come up with an idea that wasn’t a substitute. And it had to have some sort of contemporary resonance.”
Galliano’s “Horizons” theme was scrapped back in August, following public criticism due to past racist and antisemitic comments.
“After much reflection and discussion with all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time,” Galliano shared on Instagram at the time. “I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry.”
The exit comes after Jewish groups, cultural leaders such as Arne Glimcher, Elie Wiesel and Brad Lander, and select Metropolitan Museum donors had been speaking out against honoring a man infamous for his public outbursts in 2010 in Paris. Galliano was found guilty of committing antisemitic abuse in 2011, ultimately paying a fine, damages and court fees.