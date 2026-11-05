Met Gala 2027 Reveals New Theme After John Galliano Exit

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A new Met Gala 2027 theme was revealed Thursday after John Galliano’s high-profile exit earlier this year, with Vogue first reporting that the hotly anticipated theme had been decided on.

Attendants will now be following the theme: “extraORDINARY: fashion and the poetics of the everyday,” which is being organized by Andrew Bolton with assistance from Stephanie Kramer and Emily Mushaben. The theme asks for people to “see the everyday anew” by focusing on reusing the basics of wardrobes like t-shirts, jeans, sweatshirts and more.