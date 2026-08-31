John Galliano Withdraws From 2027 Met Gala After Outcry Over Past Racist, Antisemitic Remarks

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John Galliano’s 2027 Met Gala exhibition will not go on as planned, the British fashion designer announced on Monday. His “Horizons” theme has been scrapped following public criticism due to his past racist and antisemitic controversies.

“After much reflection and discussion with all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time,” Galliano shared on Instagram. “I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry.”

“Following thoughtful discussions with John Galliano, we have together decided not to proceed with the exhibition,” Metropolitan Museum of Art director/CEO Max Hollein said in another statement.

The exit comes after Jewish groups, cultural leaders such as Arne Glimcher, Elie Wiesel and Brad Lander, and select Metropolitan Museum donors had been speaking out against honoring a man infamous for his public outbursts in 2010 in Paris. Galliano was found guilty of committing antisemitic abuse in 2011, ultimately paying a fine, damages and court fees. He has since been living a sober life, per his statement.

“I understand that meaningful atonement is not achieved through an exhibition, institutional recognition or a single public gesture, it is a continuing responsibility demonstrated through listening, learning and one’s conduct over time,” he added, thanking Hollein, curator Andrew Bolton and Anna Wintour. “I do not want the debate surrounding me to place the Met in a difficult position or to distract from the remarkable work of the Costume Institute. I also recognize and respect that an exhibition honoring my work would be painful for some.”

“I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to all those who have guided, supported and accompanied me throughout these 15 years of sobriety and recovery from alcoholism and addiction,” Galliano concluded. “Your wisdom, patience and humanity have helped me more than I can ever adequately express. I remain profoundly indebted to you for giving me, as you promised, a life better than I could ever have dreamt of.”

“After my numerous and lengthy meetings and conversations with The Met, I am pleased that they have agreed to not honor John Galliano,” New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin responded in a statement. “From the beginning, I have told them that I strongly disagreed with this decision, and at this rising time of antisemitism, it had served as a gut punch to the Jewish community. This is the correct decision, as the harm and pain this was causing was simply unacceptable.”

“With antisemitism at crisis levels, the Met honoring John Galliano at this moment was misguided, and even Galliano ultimately recognized what the Met should have done from the start,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt echoed. “This was the wrong move at the wrong moment. Timing matters.”

“I applaud the Met’s decision to withdraw the Galliano exhibit,” Rabbi David Wolpe added. “Along with many others I hope Mr. Galliano’s statement will lend his considerable voice and influence to the fight against antisemitism and hatred in all its forms.”

‘John Galliano: Horizons’ would have taken place on May 3, 2027, for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, following this spring’s Costume Art theme from co-chairs Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams.