Elle Fanning, Chase Infiniti, Amanda Seyfried and More Hit the Palm Springs Film Festival Red Carpet | Photos

Plenty of stars hit the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Saturday night, where some of the year’s biggest and brightest awards contenders gathered for a ceremony honoring the top films and performances from 2025.
The red carpet included Elle Fanning (“Sentimental Value”), Chase Infiniti (“One Battle After Another”), Michael B. Jordan (“Sinners”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Testament of Ann Lee”), Jessie Buckley (“Hamnet”), Paul Mescal (“Hamnet”) and more.
Check out TheWrap’s red carpet gallery below.
Elle Fanning, actress, “Sentimental Value”
Elle Fanning, actress, “Sentimental Value”
Chase Infiniti, actress, “One Battle After Another”
Michael B. Jordan, actor, “Sinners”
Amanda Seyfried, actress, “The Testament of Ann Lee”
Jessie Buckley, actress, “Hamnet”
Mona Fastvold, director, “The Testament of Ann Lee”
Paul Mescal, actor, “Hamnet”
Ethan Hawke, actor, “Blue Moon”
Chloé Zhao, director, “Hamnet”
Joachim Trier, director, “Sentimental Value”
Chloé Zhao, Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
Stellan Skarsgård, actor, “Sentimental Value”
Michael DeLuca, Co-Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group