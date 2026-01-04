Elle Fanning, Chase Infiniti, Amanda Seyfried and More Hit the Palm Springs Film Festival Red Carpet | Photos

Michael B. Jordan, Ethan Hawke and Paul Mescal also made the trek to Palm Springs

37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards (Getty Images)

Plenty of stars hit the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Saturday night, where some of the year’s biggest and brightest awards contenders gathered for a ceremony honoring the top films and performances from 2025.

The red carpet included Elle Fanning (“Sentimental Value”), Chase Infiniti (“One Battle After Another”), Michael B. Jordan (“Sinners”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Testament of Ann Lee”), Jessie Buckley (“Hamnet”), Paul Mescal (“Hamnet”) and more.

Check out TheWrap’s red carpet gallery below.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Elle Fanning, actress, “Sentimental Value”

Elle Fanning
(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Elle Fanning, actress, “Sentimental Value”

Chase Infiniti
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Chase Infiniti, actress, “One Battle After Another”

Michael B. Jordan
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Michael B. Jordan, actor, “Sinners”

Amanda Seyfried
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Amanda Seyfried, actress, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

Jessie Buckley
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Jessie Buckley, actress, “Hamnet”

Mona Fastvold
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mona Fastvold, director, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

Paul Mescal
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Paul Mescal, actor, “Hamnet”

Ethan Hawke
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ethan Hawke, actor, “Blue Moon”

Chloé Zhao
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Chloé Zhao, director, “Hamnet”

Joachim Trier
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Joachim Trier, director, “Sentimental Value”

Chloé Zhao, Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Chloé Zhao, Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Stellan Skarsgård
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Stellan Skarsgård, actor, “Sentimental Value”

Michael DeLuca, Co-Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group
(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Michael DeLuca, Co-Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Comments