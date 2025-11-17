Governors Awards Red Carpet Photos: Sydney Sweeney, Chase Infiniti, Kristen Stewart and More

Stars came out in full force on Sunday night at the 16th Governors Awards, where everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Lopez to Kristen Stewart to Cynthia Erivo dressed to the nines to celebrate the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors honorees.

Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas were presented with honorary Oscars at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, while Dolly Parton received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The Governors Awards red carpet was an A-list event, with the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson, Elle Fanning, Michael B. Jordan, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonathan Bailey, Hailee Steinfeld and Austin Butler turning out. Plus filmmakers like Celine Song, Noah Baumbach, Rian Johnson and Chloe Zhao.

It was also a hot spot for the cast and filmmakers from this year’s biggest Oscar contenders: The “Frankenstein” crew of Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth were there, as was the “One Battle After Another” cast of DiCaprio, Teyona Taylor, Regina Hall, Chase Infiniti and Benicio del Toro, plus “The Smashing Machine” trio Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Benny Safdie.

