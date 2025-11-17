Governors Awards Red Carpet Photos: Sydney Sweeney, Chase Infiniti, Kristen Stewart and More

A-listers galore hit Hollywood on Sunday at the annual pre-Oscars event

Kristen Stewart, Mia Goth, Chase Infiniti, Ariana Grande and Hailee Steinfeld at the 2025 Governors Awards (Getty Images/WireImage)

Stars came out in full force on Sunday night at the 16th Governors Awards, where everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Lopez to Kristen Stewart to Cynthia Erivo dressed to the nines to celebrate the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors honorees.

Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas were presented with honorary Oscars at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, while Dolly Parton received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The Governors Awards red carpet was an A-list event, with the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson, Elle Fanning, Michael B. Jordan, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonathan Bailey, Hailee Steinfeld and Austin Butler turning out. Plus filmmakers like Celine Song, Noah Baumbach, Rian Johnson and Chloe Zhao.

It was also a hot spot for the cast and filmmakers from this year’s biggest Oscar contenders: The “Frankenstein” crew of Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth were there, as was the “One Battle After Another” cast of DiCaprio, Teyona Taylor, Regina Hall, Chase Infiniti and Benicio del Toro, plus “The Smashing Machine” trio Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Benny Safdie.

Check out our 2025 Governors Awards red carpet gallery below.

One Battle After Another Chase Infiniti
Mia Goth
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Mia Goth

Chase Infiniti
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti

Oscar Isaac
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Oscar Isaac

Ariana Grande
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Ariana Grande

Jacob Elordi
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Jacob Elordi

Sydney Sweeney
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Sydney Sweeney

Imogen Poots
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Imogen Poots

Kristen Stewart
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart

Alexander Skarsgård
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Alexander Skarsgård

Dakota Johnson
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson

Hailee Steinfeld
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Hailee Steinfeld

Cynthia Erivo
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Cynthia Erivo

Emma Stone
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Emma Stone

Jason Bateman
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Jason Bateman

Hugh Jackman
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Hugh Jackman

Rose Byrne
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Rose Byrne

Jennifer Lawrence
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Jennifer Lawrence

Lana Condor
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Lana Condor

Elle Fanning
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Elle Fanning

Tessa Thompson
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson

Brendan Fraser
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Brendan Fraser

Chloé Zhao
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Chloé Zhao

Jeremy Allen White
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Jeremy Allen White

Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler

Gwyneth Paltrow
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Gwyneth Paltrow

Leonardo DiCaprio
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Hudson
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Kate Hudson

Jennifer Lopez
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Jennifer Lopez

Dakota Johnson
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson

Colin Farrell
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Colin Farrell

Jessie Buckley
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jessie Buckley

Emily Mortimer
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Emily Mortimer

Kerry Condon
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kerry Condon

Gael García Bernal
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Gael García Bernal

Rita Wilson
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Rita Wilson

Zoey Deutch
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Zoey Deutch

Natalie Portman
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Natalie Portman

Lee Byung-hun
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Lee Byung-hun

Lili Reinhart
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Lili Reinhart

Lucy Liu
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Lucy Liu

Effie Brown
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Effie Brown

