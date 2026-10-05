Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee’s ‘Bad Friends’ Podcast Joins Wave | Exclusive

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

They may be bad friends, but they’re pretty good businessmen — Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee’s “Bad Friends” podcast has joined Wave for a new ad sales and distribution deal, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Starting with Monday’s new episode, Wave will now oversee advertising sales and distribution across YouTube, podcast platforms and other social channels.

“’Bad Friends’ has always been about two friends getting together trying to make each other laugh. We’re so excited to continue to have full comedic freedom with Wave,” Santino said in a statement. “I’ve had such a great experience with them on my other show ‘Whiskey Ginger’ and we can’t wait to keep making comedy for our fans for many years to come.”

“We know we’re in good hands,” Lee echoed. “Mostly, we’re just excited to keep making the show we love, at a heightened scale and bringing our fans along for the ride.”

“We’ve loved working with Andrew on ‘Whiskey Ginger,’ and it became clear pretty quickly that we were aligned on how we think about creative and growth,” Mack Sovereign, Chief Content Officer at Wave, added. “So expanding the relationship to ‘Bad Friends’ felt like a natural next step. We’re thrilled to welcome Bobby to Wave, and are excited to support the next chapter of their singular show.”

“Bad Friends” began in 2020 and generates more than 38 million monthly views across platforms.

Wave’s other podcasts include “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce,” “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony” and “Power Hour with Ilona Maher,” to name a few. Santino is represented by UTA, while Lee is repped by CAA.