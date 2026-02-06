Mark Ruffalo Says ‘STFU’ to Kevin O’Leary After His Criticism of Billie Eilish’s Anti-ICE Grammys Speech

Mark Ruffalo came to Billie Eilish’s defense after the singer faced criticism from Kevin O’Leary over her anti-ICE comments at the Grammys.

The “Task” star took to Threads on Thursday to sound off on O’Leary, who had suggested that Eilish should “shut your mouth and just entertain” after she declared that “no one is illegal on stolen land” and “F–k ICE” during her acceptance speech at Sunday’s awards show.

“Kevin O’Leary why don’t you STFU,” Ruffalo wrote in response. “It’s hilarious. You will go on any show and talk s–t about any number of things and smugly expect us to listen to you, but you will dig into a real artist that dwarfs anything you dream of doing for actually saying something that resonates with 100s of millions of people the world over.”

He added: “It’s astounding the fantasy double standard Kevin O’Leary lives in. You played yourself well in ‘Marty Supreme.’”

Ruffalo wasn’t the only person to come to Eilish’s defense this week, as her brother and producer, Finneas O’Connell, also posted on Threads about the drama that followed the Grammy winner’s political statement.

“Seeing a lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24-year-old sister said during her acceptance speech,” he wrote on Threads Wednesday. “We can literally see your names in the Epstein files.”

Additionally, Eilish wasn’t the only celebrity to speak out against ICE at the Grammys, as Bad Bunny, Olivia Dean and Kehlani also made statements against the federal law enforcement agency, who’ve come under fire following the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Several stars wore ICE Out pins on the red carpet, too, including Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff and Lady Gaga.