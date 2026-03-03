White House Roasts Kesha for Objecting to Her Song Being Used to Promote War: ‘Singers Keep Falling for This’

The White House was unbothered by Kesha’s recent callout online, and instead roasted the singer for “falling” for its social media hijinks and subsequently giving it more attention.

“All these ‘singers’ keep falling for this,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote on X Monday evening. “This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they’re bitching about. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Cheung’s response came hours after Kesha laid into President Donald Trump and the White House, as one of her songs was used without her permission in a seemingly pro-war social media post.

The singer issued the call out on both X and Instagram Monday afternoon after she caught wind that a February TikTok post from the White House — which was captioned “Lethality” and showed fighter jets taking to the sky — was set to her 2010 anthem, “Blow.”

“It’s come to my attention that The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war,” Kesha wrote. “Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind. Love always trumps hate. Please love yourself and each other in times like this. This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for.”

She added: “Also, don’t let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the [Epstein] Files over a million times.”

Kesha’s note dropped a handful of days after Trump confirmed late Friday evening that the U.S., along with Israel, engaged in major combat operations in Iran, noting the new military action was set to be “massive and ongoing.”

Of course, Kesha is not the first musical artist to denounce the Trump administration for using their music in social media posts promoting its policies. Last fall, Olivia Rodrigo voiced displeasure that her song, “All-American Bitch,” provided the backing track for a promotional video for United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (also known as ICE).

She wrote in a since-deleted comment, “Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.”

Sabrina Carpenter and SZA expressed similar sentiments after their music also appeared in pro-ICE posts from the United States Department of Homeland Security.