SZA Accuses White House of ‘Rage Baiting’ Artists With ICE Videos: ‘Evil and Boring’

SZA has become the latest musician to criticize the Trump administration for its use of artists’ music in ads promoting ICE.

The Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter went on X Wednesday to address the administration’s trend of using unlicensed music from (often left-leaning) pop stars in videos on social media. These videos often make light of ICE agents and the aggressive anti-immigrant stance taken by the Trump administration.

“White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK ..inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring,” SZA said on X.

White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK ..inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring 🫩 https://t.co/PIKoYEdn2y — SZA (@sza) December 10, 2025

The post was in direct response to a similar sentiment shared by Punch (a rapper and SZA’s manager) on X. Punch called out the Trump administration’s habit of “trying to provoke artist[s] to respond in order to help spread propaganda and political agendas,” calling the trend “nasty business” and telling them to “knock it off.”

On Monday, the White House uploaded a pro-ICE video featuring the song “Big Boys,” which SZA performed during Season 48 of “Saturday Night Live.”

“WE HEARD IT’S CUFFING SZN,” the caption read. “Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America.”

Both SZA and Punch asserted that the White House has intentionally used the unlicensed music in a bid to get attention from liberal artists, knowing that these videos conflict with their personal politics and will prompt them to respond with, what SZA called, “free promo.”

These comments come in the wake of a recent bout between pop star Sabrina Carpenter and the White House’s account on X. Carpenter blasted the account on Dec. 2 for sharing a video of ICE agents arresting individuals believed to be immigrants with her song “Juno” playing in the background.

“Have you ever tried this one?” the White House asked, adopting a line from Carpenter’s song. “Bye-bye.” The White House ended the post on X with a waving hand emoji and a heart eyes emoji.

“This video is evil and disgusting,” Carpenter wrote on X in a direct response to the video. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.” The White House’s post has since been taken down, while Carpenter’s sits at 1.8 million likes.

This phenomenon is hardly unique to Carpenter. Several musicians have found themselves in similar battles against the Trump administration for unlicensed use of their music — as SZA alluded to in her initial post.

One such instance came in November, when Olivia Rodrigo condemned the Department of Homeland Security for using her song “All-American Bitch” in another ICE promotional video.

“Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,” Rodrigo said in a comment that has since been deleted by either the DHS or the pop star herself.

“America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe,” a DHS spokesperson later told TMZ. “We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice.”