UFC to Host FBI Training Seminar at Quantico

The FBI is getting into mixed martial arts — for a weekend, that is.

The FBI and the MMA promoter UFC said on Wednesday that UFC fighters will travel to the FBI’s Special Agent Academy in Quantico, Virginia, this weekend to offer a two-day training seminar for academy students and senior FBI staff. UFC athletes and matchmaker Mick Maynard will “provide insight into how they train for competition, as well as demonstrate specific techniques and tactics,” according to the two organizations.

“I have tremendous respect for the FBI and the work they do every day to protect this country,” said UFC CEO Dana White, a friend of President Donald Trump, in a statement. “Our UFC fighters are some of the baddest men and women on the planet and they are heading to Quantico to train the best FBI agents in mixed martial arts. It’s an incredible opportunity for our athletes to experience, and we’re proud to support the FBI in strengthening their defense techniques.”

Fighters attending the two-day seminar include current interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethe, the first UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, former UFC strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha, former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler, top UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape and mixed martial arts star Renzo Gracie.

FBI director Kash Patel, a UFC fan, said the partnership was “a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth — helping the world’s premier law enforcement agency be even better prepared to protect the American people.”

ABC News reported last year that Patel wanted to launch a partnership with the UFC to help boost federal agents’ fitness. Trump is also a UFC fan, and the UFC plans to host a “Freedom Fights 250” cage match on the White House’s South Lawn on June 14 – Flag Day, and the president’s 80th birthday.

The announcement comes weeks after Patel sparked outrage over his love for another sport, ice hockey, after he partied with the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team in Milan. The FBI said Patel traveled to Italy aboard a government jet for security meetings.