Hockey Reporter and Her 3 Children Killed in Minnesota House Fire Remembered by NHL: ‘We Will Miss Her Terribly’

NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children died in a house fire in Minnesota this weekend, with the hockey league noting it will “miss her terribly” and that “Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade.”

Pierce, who graduated from Iowa State University, pursued a career with NHL.com soon after completing her education. She frequently covered the Minnesota Wild, and contributed stories to USA Hockey, The Athletic and the Minnesota Hockey Journal.

Firefighters responded to a call about a home on fire early Saturday morning. The White Bear Lake Fire Department explained, “Neighbors that made the 911 call reported seeing fire coming through the roof of the house and stated there were likely people inside of the house. Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved structural fire and immediately began fire suppression efforts. Crews were then able to locate an adult, three children, and a dog inside of the house. Unfortunately, they all were deceased.”

The NHL confirmed the deaths of Pierce and her children soon thereafter.

“The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children,” the league wrote in a statement. “Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly.”

“The entire NHL.com team is devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jessi and her children,” said Bill Price, VP, Editor-in-Chief of NHL.com. “Jessi’s love of her family and hockey was evident in the energy and passion she brought to her work for us. She was an absolute joy to talk to and work with. She will be deeply missed.”

“The Minnesota Wild organization is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Jessi Pierce and her children,” the Wild also said in a statement. “Jessi was a kind, compassionate person who cared deeply about her family and those around her. She served as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL.”

There are no words to express how heartbroken we all are.



Jessi Pierce (Hinrichs) was the most vibrant person – the life of the party, always with a smile on her face, always bringing a passion to every article and podcast and interview she did. Jessi simply loved covering the… — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 22, 2026

Michael Russo, who covers hockey for the NHL, posted a lengthy tribute to Pierce on social media. “Jessi Pierce (Hinrichs) was the most vibrant person – the life of the party, always with a smile on her face, always bringing a passion to every article and podcast and interview she did,” he wrote. “Jessi simply loved covering the Wild and hockey throughout Minnesota and had a way of brightening everyone’s day with her upbeat, bubbly personality. I have literally NEVER met anybody that had a way of being EVERYBODY’s friend.”

Pierce was also an incredible mother, he added. “More than anything, she absolutely loved Hudson, Cayden and Avery and was the greatest mother who did everything she could to bring joy to her sweetest kids,” Russo continued. “Even at Friday’s practice in her beloved Iowa State sweatshirt, she was so excited to take them to the seasonal opening of Cup and Cone in WBL. Seeing those precious pics yesterday, she provided them with another incredibly fun and loving day.”

“A lot of tears were shed at the arena yesterday. We, in the Wild media and inside the Wild, will miss seeing Jessi everyday, laughing with her everyday,” Russo also wrote. “The press box and press room won’t be the same without her. It’ll be a lot quieter, a lot less funny. But her passion and joy for covering this hockey team and sport will remain.”