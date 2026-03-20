Chuck Norris, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Action Star, Dies at 86

Chuck Norris, the iconic actor and martial artist famous for playing the titular “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died. He was 86.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” his family shared on Friday. “To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives,” they continued. “While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

News of Norris’ death comes a day after reports surfaced that the action star was hospitalized in Hawai’i.

“We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way,” his family concluded. “As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time.”

Born March 10, 1940, in Oklahoma, the pop culture icon was also an Air Force veteran and starred in action flicks like “The Way of the Dragon,” “Good Guys Wear Black,” “Silent Rage,” “Forced Vengeance,” “Lone Wolf McQuade,” “Missing in Action,” “Firewalker,” “Code of Silence” and “The Expendables 2,” just to name a few.

Norris is survived by his wife Gena, brother Aaron and five kids — Mike, Eric, Dina, Dakota and Danilee.