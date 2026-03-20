Jamie Blanks, ‘Urban Legend’ and ‘Valentine’ Slasher Director, Dies at 54

Jamie Blanks, the Australian movie director famous for slashers “Urban Legend” and “Valentine,” has died. He was 54.

The filmmaker’s family announced his death on Friday, sharing that he passed away suddenly at his home in Melbourne on Monday.

“His death was unexpected, despite some ill health in recent years, and comes at a time when Jamie was preparing to direct another film. He was still very active supporting other filmmakers and developing his own projects,” they wrote. “Anyone who was lucky to know Jamie was immediately struck by his talent, kindness, humanity, generosity of spirit and boundless enthusiasm for what he did in life, but also — so importantly — for the people around him. This big, beautiful heart of his eventually gave way.”

“We’re imagining him now in a better place, chatting up a storm about horror movies and music with many others he loved and admired who have passed before him,” his loved ones continued. “Honour him by watching on of his films or John Carpenter’s ‘The Fog’ (a favourite film that inspired him to become a filmmaker) or listening to one of his music scores.”

In addition to directing horror movies “Urban Legend,” “Valentine,” “Storm Warning” and “Long Weekend,” he also provided the scores for films such as “Needle,” “Crawlspace” and “Machete Maidens Unleashed!”

Born Nov. 29, 1971, Blanks is survived by his wife Simone and son Oliver, as well as his parents and brothers.