Iran National Soccer Team Leaves World Cup Locker Room Message Calling for Peace

The Iranian national team left a message calling for peace in its World Cup locker room following its first two matches of the tournament.

Iran faced Belgium on Sunday in the second of its two Group G matches in Los Angeles. After the game — a scoreless draw — the players left behind a note before returning to their lodging in Mexico.

“From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains remains alive and steadfast,” the note reads. “We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and leave with dignity. Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality. And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice, and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes. May peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations.”

Special message from the national team in the locker room to Iranians and people around the world



Message from the national team on the locker room board:



💬From ancient Iran, thousands of years old, to today's civilized Iran, the spirit of Iran has remained alive and strong.… pic.twitter.com/mvW8au8cg1 — رامین رضاییان (@Ramin_Rezaian_) June 21, 2026

Included in the note was the #Minab. That being a reference to the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School which was hit in a strike at the beginning of the conflict with the United States in March. The strike on the school killed 120-168 students and is still being investigated.

The Iranian team has not been allowed to stay in the United States in between their World Cup matches. They’ve had to play their games and then head to Tijuana, Mexico immediately following the matches. Their next game is against Egypt at Seattle Stadium on June 26.

Following their 2-2 draw against New Zealand on June 16, Iran’s coach Amir Ghalenoei railed against the fact that the team had so much extra commuting time since they were not allowed to stay in the U.S.

“We spent so much time in the air commuting, they didn’t even give us time to recover,” Ghalenoei said through an interpreter. “After the game today, they said to us, ‘You have to leave immediately.’ It’s very important for us to have time for recovery, but we’ve been told to return to our camp in Tijuana, and we are really troubled by that. I think perhaps our team is the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup.”