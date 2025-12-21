Jake Paul Suffers Broken Jaw in 2 Places, Loses Teeth in Aftermath of Vicious Netflix Knockout by Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul suffered a double broken jaw in the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s knockout loss to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, sharing a stark medical update after undergoing surgery that could put an end to his fighting career – though he insists it won’t.

Paul, 28, was hospitalized following Friday night’s bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, where Joshua – a two-time unified heavyweight titleholder – stopped him in the sixth round of an eight-round bout live-streamed on Netflix with a vicious right cross to the side of his face.

It was an ugly fight – Paul, who was clearly running from the much bigger opponent in the early goings, was knocked down four times before referee Christopher Young ended the fight at 1:31 of the sixth round. Paul clumsily fell to the canvas several times, often grabbing Joshua’s legs and lower body, and landing only a few shots that were wildly winged from the safety of awkward angles along the way.

It was the first knockout loss of Paul’s fledgling professional career. Joshua was overpowering a gassed-out Paul in the sixth and had backed him into a corner, where Paul briefly lowered his hands and fully exposed his left side. That gave Joshua a clean lane to throw a devastating right cross that connected squarely on Paul’s lower lantern.

The moment produced an image rarely seen in professional boxing – a fighter taking an unabated, full-force blow to his most vulnerable target, and the photo (above) was widely circulated on the internet.

Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/8R8NK4OeUv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 20, 2025

In a Saturday social media post from his hospital bed, Paul confirmed that doctors found breaks in two places along his lower jaw. He said he had two titanium plates inserted — one on each side — and had to have several teeth removed. Paul posted an X-ray image and wrote that he would be limited to a liquid diet for at least seven days as he recovers.

“Surgery went well,” Paul wrote, thanking medical staff and fans for their support. “Lots of pain and stiffness, but I’ll be back.”

Despite the extent of his injuries, Paul reiterated his intention to return to boxing, suggesting a move back to his more natural cruiserweight division and hinting at future fights once he’s healthy.

Just got out of surgery. Everything went smooth. Thanks for all the love. Lots of pain and stiffness. Gotta eat liquids for 7 days



S/o to the amazing team at Miami University hospital. Everyone was so gracious and caring. @ArmaniiJayy took amazing care of me with @iam_loriv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 20, 2025

Paul, whose professional record stood at 12-2 before the fight, entered the matchup as a significant underdog against the heavier and more experienced British fighter. Joshua, who improved his record to 29-4 with the win, weighed about 243 pounds compared with Paul’s 216.

Paul is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, with typical healing times for severe jaw fractures estimated at four to six weeks before fighters are cleared to train again.