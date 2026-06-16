Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns Admit They Now Believe in Superstitions After Knicks’ Championship Win | Video

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns admitted they found themselves believing in superstitions after their team, the New York Knicks, took home the NBA championship.

Following their big win on Saturday, Brunson, the Knicks team captain, and Towns, one of the star players, stopped by “The Tonight Show” to celebrate their historic win. During the sit down, host Jimmy Fallon asked the NBA stars to address a couple of the superstitions that emerged during the finals.

Neither Brunson nor Towns were willing to shut down fans’ theories – with the Knicks captain even admitting he was “a little skeptical” at first, but was now a believer.

Brunson’s comment was directly in response to WWE star Danhausen publicly lifting a curse off of the team, which he had put on them in the middle of April. “There’s a WWE wrestler, Danhausen, who uncursed the Knicks. And apparently, after he uncursed the Knicks, you guys won every single game,” Fallon highlighted. “It did work.”

Brunson, a WWE fan, added: “You have to believe it now.”

Towns was equally open-minded regarding the superstition surrounding his fiancée Jordyn Woods’ orange clutch, which had been viewed as a lucky totem.

“There are different reasons of why everyone thinks the Knicks won this year,” Fallon said. “Everyone has different superstitions, one of them is Karl your fiancée’s bag. When she brings the bag, it’s good luck.”

“What do you want me to say? We were undefeated in the playoffs,” Towns responded. “Obviously, she made some magic when she made that Woods by Jordyn bag, for sure.”

Of course, the Knicks stars also credited their dedicated fans for bringing electricity and energy to every game, defending that the loud fans were actually helpful during the games.

“When we get the fans involved and we give them something to cheer for, it’s something special. It’s something once in a lifetime,” Towns added.

Watch their full “Tonight Show” interview above.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.