Jon Stewart Takes Aim at His Own Corporate Parent Over UFC Freedom 250 Event: ‘I’ll Let Myself Out’ | Video

Jon Stewart took aim at his own corporate parent, Paramount Skydance, after the company played a role in bringing about President Donald Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 event.

The comedian weighed in on the controversial White House celebration during Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where he blasted it as “a god awful mockery of an event.”

“So, you didn’t care for New York’s joyful night marred by a small amount of violence because it wasn’t focused enough on the violence part,” Stewart said in a message to right-wing media after criticism of Knicks fans’ NBA finals celebration. “Yes, Sunday night gave the president and his acolytes an opportunity to rebut the joyous communion of teamwork that embodied the New York Knickerbockers for a joyless, Vegas-style trudge through the people’s house now transformed into a gold-plated pummeling center where the gladiator’s god was praised for his forbearance and, of course, nutsack.”

He continued: “And if you were at home watching this, thinking to yourself, ‘Is this a parody? Are they filming ‘Idiocracy?’ Next thing you know, they will be branding the cutaways to our country’s commander-in-chief.”

Stewart then called out the Monster energy drink banner that covered Trump at the event, suggesting editors were “just taunting the old man,” a clear reference to the president’s recent bouts of tiredness in the Oval Office.

“What a god awful mockery of an event that somehow managed to find a way to devalue both combat sports and our national dignity. Who even aired this embarrassing s–t?” Stewart asked before playing footage that confirmed Paramount+ was responsible for streaming the fight.

Given Paramount is the parent company for Comedy Central, Stewart jokingly walked back his criticism, noting, “And what a fine event it was. Once once again, the leaders of Paramount+ providing us all with incredible content at reasonable prices. I am proud to stand with the Paramount family and whatever shows they decide to either cancel or put on.”

However, as “The Daily Show” editors played the most controversial moment of the night, where UFC heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit called Michelle Obama “a man” amid a post-fight interview, Stewart declared, “What a f–king asshole. I look forward to his performance on next week’s ‘Comics Unleashed’ … I’ll let myself out.”

Stewart appeared to be referencing Stephen Colbert here, whose “The Late Show” was canceled after the comedian mocked Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump. Colbert’s show was then replaced by Byron Allen’s “Comics Unleashed — though, CBS executives have defended that the cancellation decision was purely a financial one.

Watch Stewart’s full monologue for yourself above. A representative for Paramount did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.