NBA Finals Game 4 Rallies Nearly 21 Million Viewers

Game 4 of the NBA Finals brought in the biggest Game 4 audience since 1998.

As the Knicks scored an epic rebound after their Game 3 loss, Game 4, which aired Wednesday, June 10, drew 20.9 million viewers, according to big data plus panel Nielsen figures.

Viewership for Wednesday’s Game 4 was up 123% from last year’s Game 4 and peaked at 23.2 million viewers at 11:15 p.m. ET. It also marked the most-watched NBA Finals Game 4 ever on ABC and the most-watched TV program of the day across all key male and adult demos for June 10.

Through four games, the 2026 NBA Finals are averaging 19.6 million viewers, the biggest audience the finals have seen since 1998 and the most-watched finals on ABC and ESPN. The average through Game 4 is up 116% from last year’s Championship series.

Game 3 reached a similar milestone on Monday, June 8 as the matchup brought in the biggest Game 3 audience since 1998. Monday’s game on ABC and ESPN brought in 23.8 million viewers, which also marked the largest TV audience since the Super Bowl in February.

Game 3 remains the series’ most-watched game thus far, with Game 1 bringing in 16.93 million viewers on Wednesday, June 3, and Game 2 scoring 16.43 million viewers on Friday, June 5. Both games scored ABC’s most-watched Game 1 and Game 2, respectively, since 2018.

While the San Antonio Spurs took victory with Game 3 115-111, the New York Knicks took back the win with Game 4, which ended 107-106.

Game 5, which could close out the championship and see the Knicks score their first NBA Championship in 53 years, will tip off Saturday, June 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET.