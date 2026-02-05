Owen Wilson Tries to Learn Spanish in World Cup Super Bowl Teaser

Owen Wilson stars in a new teaser for a Super Bowl spot kicking off the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the trailer, a couch-bound Wilson stops studying a script as he becomes enamored by the sounds of soccer. The “Wedding Crashers” star, both intrigued by and invested in the game on screen, mutters a “This is good” before putting his script away and turning the volume up.

Throughout the teaser, Wilson (a real-life soccer fan) attempts to parse the Spanish spoken by the game’s commentator, repeating what phrases he can make out to himself. The video ends with Wilson calling someone in his phone labeled “SOFIA :)” before leaving a “To be continued…” promise, pointing to a full commercial coming during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“I wonder what he said,” Wilson says before picking up his phone. “Sofia, it’s Owen. This is a call for help.”

The teaser comes ahead of the launch of the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the international tournament (hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States) set to begin on June 11. Telemundo and Peacock, who will serve as the exclusive Spanish-language home for the World Cup, will release the full commercial starring Wilson during the third quarter of the Super Bowl after Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.

Viewers can expect a lot more advertising as the World Cup approaches. In December, NBCUniversal shared that Telemundo had nearly sold out of 2026 FIFA World Cup ads, with 90% of its inventory for the Spanish-language presentation of the tournament sold.

“The growth of soccer in the United States coupled with the domestic nature of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and rising demand for both live sports and Spanish language content has proved to be the winning formula for our company, as NBCUniversal sits in its strongest position ever this far out from a FIFA World Cup tournament,” NBC Sports and Olympics EVP of advertising and partnerships Peter Lazarus said in a statement at the time. “The upcoming competition in Spanish-Language on Telemundo and Peacock, will captivate a highly engaged and passionate audience that our partners are eager to connect with, and we are excited to deliver both brands and fans a world-class experience this summer.”