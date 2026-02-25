Here’s Which US Men’s Hockey Players Skipped the State of the Union Address

Not all of the U.S. Men’s Hockey team is in attendance for the State of the Union address.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Men’s Hockey Team pulled off an overtime win against Canada to nab the gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The victory sparked celebrations across the country, but the team went viral after FBI Director Kash Patel was seen celebrating in their locker room and later calling President Donald Trump on the phone so that he could congratulate the athletes and invite them to his State of the Union address.

However, the president earned a bit of backlash when a video of the call caught him begrudgingly telling the gold medal-winning team, “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team,” adding that he “probably would be impeached” if he didn’t invite them. The Women’s U.S. Hockey Team also brought home the gold medal at the Olympics.

While the majority of the men’s team made the trip Tuesday to Washington, D.C., visiting Trump at the White House before the SOTU address, five players notably did not attend.

Which Players Skipped the White House Visit and State of the Union?

Jake Guentzel of the Tampa Bay Lightning

Brock Nelson of the Colorado Avalanche

Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets

Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars

Jackson LaCombe of the Anaheim Ducks

What Did the Absent Players Do Instead?

Most of the players just returned to their respective homes ahead of more games in the upcoming NHL season. It was reported that Nelson wanted to spend time with family before more travel with the Avalanche in the coming days.

Why Did the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Decline Trump’s Invitation?

Trump did end up inviting the women’s hockey team as well, but they declined, citing “timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments” for missing the State of the Union.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” a USA Hockey spokesperson said. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

What Did the Men’s Hockey Team Do in Washington, D.C.?

The majority of the players that ended up making the trip to D.C. on Trump’s invite went on a tour of the White House. They snapped photos on the grounds, looked through the West Wing and then got more pictures with President Trump in the Oval Office while sporting USA sweaters and their Olympic gold medals.